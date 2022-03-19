Freezing rain warning issued for most of New Brunswick

Freezing rain and heavy rainfall are expected for most of New Brunswick beginning Saturday evening and into Sunday.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain and rainfall warnings for the northern and eastern parts of the province.

Snow will fall Saturday afternoon and transition to freezing rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Most areas will see precipitation shift to rain Sunday, but the northeastern most parts of New Brunswick can expect freezing rain to linger into the afternoon.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

Significant ice buildup is expected.

Eastern New Brunswick can expect showers Sunday, which may cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

Between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain will fall in Saint John, Grand Manan and Fundy National Park.

Winds gusting up to 65 km/h will also hit the province.

Travelling today? Check weather & road conditions before leaving. Road conditions may deteriorate quickly due to weather. Check <a href="https://t.co/r00JkNfQ3H">https://t.co/r00JkNfQ3H</a> for latest conditions. —@RCMPNB

Environment Canada warned power outages may occur due to the weather ahead.

RCMP New Brunswick tweeted Saturday to warn New Brunswickers that road conditions may deteriorate suddenly.