Freezing rain warnings issued for southern N.B., with snow and ice pellets expected

A messy mix of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets is forecast to sweep into New Brunswick Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for southern N.B., including Fredericton, Grand Lake, Grand Manan, Oromocto, Saint John, St. Stephen and Sussex.

Snow and ice pellets are expected in these areas on Wednesday evening, followed by long periods of freezing rain through the night.

According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, other regions of the province are expected to get snow mixing with ice pellets beginning Wednesday evening. That will change to periods of freezing rain beginning overnight and ending in the morning, she said.

The messy weather is expected to taper off Thursday morning, followed by periods of rain later in the morning and into Thursday afternoon.