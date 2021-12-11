Freezing rain warning in effect for most of New Brunswick

Freezing rain and rainfall warnings are in effect for most of New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

Ten regions are under freezing rain warnings and five have warnings for heavy rainfall.

The freezing rain is expected until the evening, Environment Canada says.

"Snow and ice pellets changing to freezing rain is expected to begin over central areas of the province near noon, and will progress northward during the afternoon," the forecaster said.

It said between four and eight hours of freezing rain can be expected before temperatures climb this evening.

Regions under rainfall warnings include Fundy National Park, the Grand Lake and Queens County region, the Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County region, the Saint John region, and the St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County region.

Moncton, the Acadian Peninsula and Kent County are not included in the warnings.