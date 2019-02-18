'The stress just melts away': group offers equine assisted learning to those in need

When Kristi St-Hilarie feels anxious she pays a visit to her horses — and that sparked an idea.

Freedom Reins, an equine assisted learning program, uses horses to develop coping skills and life skills. St-Hilarie said equine assisted learning is proven to help people with depression, anxiety and PTSD.

"The horses are really therapeutic," she said.

"The program can be catered to anything and it's all done with horses."

It's something she knows first-hand.

St-Hilarie speaks to visitors of an open house on the New Brunswick Exhibition grounds about what the program offers. She is standing next to retired race-horse Pylater. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

St-Hilarie is both a military wife, an educational assistant in schools and has anxiety herself.

She said interacting, brushing and being around her horses really takes a lot of the anxiety away and she knew that could help other people, especially soldiers with PTSD.

"The stress just melts away."

St-Hilarie teaches programs for soldiers, women, and youth through obstacle courses that help with self-esteem, body language, problem solving, and developing relationships.

Six-year-old Elodie Cormier is learning how to properly brush a horse. She hopes to soon join the program. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

All together, St-Hilarie has five horses, Sadie River, Autumn, Pylater, Goldie and Butterscotch and three other who share the facility.

She said each horse has its own personality, like Pylater, who she calls a "goof or Butterscotch who is known to take charge of even horses twice her size.

"They're all my favourite for different reasons," she said.

St-Hilarie said horses are able to hear your heartbeat and can almost mimic your feelings, she said, and that is key to the treatment.

"The horses are the teachers," she said.

Lilianne St-Hilarie is Kristi's daughter and often helps out with the program. She is standing next to her pony Goldie, a gift from her grandfather. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

St-Hilarie's daughter, Lilianne, also helps with the program.

Lilianne St-Hilarie's favourite pony is Goldie, a gift from her grandfather. Goldie also gave birth to Butterscotch, a complete surprise to Lilianne.

"Goldie means a lot to me," she said. "Her and Butterscotch both. When you're in the stall it's like your quiet space. You just sit there and they kind of like talk to you in a way."

Lilianne said she wants to follow her mother and help others through her love of horses.

The group is certified through the Equine Connection - Academy of Equine Assisted Learning and is located on the New Brunswick Exhibition Grounds.

St-Hilarie said there are costs associated with the program but said she wouldn't turn anyone away who is in need.

"I will work with anyone's budget."