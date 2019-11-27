Hopes for 'opt in' law for Saint John flyer deliveries appear doomed

Saint John residents who are hoping for an "opt in" bylaw for flyer deliveries are likely to be disappointed.

Recent attempts to create such a rule in the Halifax Regional Municipality failed after city staff advised it would be "an infringement" on the freedom of expression of flyer distributors.

"Kudos to Saint John if they get further along on this than Halifax did," said Matt Whitman, a Halifax regional councillor. "Perhaps they have different lawyers that interpret that section of freedom, rights of expression different than our lawyers in Halifax did."

Whitman had pushed for a model that would have prevented flyer deliveries to residents who hadn't opted to receive them, but his efforts failed.

Earlier this month, Saint John councillors approved a motion by David Hickey that instructs city staff to draft a flyer delivery bylaw with "specific focus on an 'opt in' or 'opt out' model."

Halifax residents can now pick up stickers to opt out of flyer delivery. (HRM)

Hickey estimated the city spends about $45,000 annually in tipping fees disposing of flyers at the landfill. This is in part because in a city without curbside recycling, only about 15 per cent of residents recycle.

Hickey's motion passed, but staff advised a bylaw would not be ready for final approval for about six months.

In Halifax, councillors eventually approved an "opt-out" model, where residents can place "No flyers" stickers in a visible spot on their properties to avoid receiving the bundles.

Ian Scott, chief operating officer for the Chronicle Herald, said there has not been a dramatic change in demand with the regional municipality's new bylaw.

My hope is that Brunswick News steps up and says 'OK, here's what we're going to do to commit to being better community stewards.' - David Hickey, Saint John councillor

Residents were already able to opt out of flyer deliveries by calling the Herald office.

"We certainly get far more calls, infinitely larger volume of calls, from customers who say 'I didn't get my flyer package,' than from customers who say 'I don't want my flyer package,'" said Scott.

He said he knows of no city in the country with an "opt-in" model and the creation of one would represent a "profound change."

"Can you imagine the situation if CBC had to ask permission of its watchers to receive those ads? You'd probably be in the situation where there would be a massive reduction in the volume of advertising."

In Saint John, Hickey said he expects city staff to return with a recommendation for an "opt out" version of the bylaw.

But he said no bylaw would be required if Brunswick News, the province's biggest flyer distributor, improved its opting-out system.

"My hope is that Brunswick News steps up and says 'OK, here's what we're going to do to commit to being better community stewards.' And then we don't even need to go through the exercise of having to do it."

A spokesman for Brunswick News could not immediately be reached Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Municipality and flyer distributor the Chronicle Herald are experimenting with 'flyer boxes' in six neighbourhoods where flyer delivery has been temporarily suspended. (HRM)

In a separate experiment the Halifax Regional Municipality worked with the Chronicle Herald — Halifax's major flyer distributor — to install flyer boxes at the entrance to six neighbourhoods, where the company agreed to stop door-to-door delivery.

Residents have the option to stop at the boxes to pick up the weekly flyers.

Whitman, the councillor, supports the pilot and said it appears to work well on a street in the Glen Arbour area, part of the district he represents.