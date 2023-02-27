Free tax clinics make every dollar count for low-income New Brunswickers

Free tax clinics are now running across the province for New Brunswickers with low or fixed incomes, helping them find extra money they could be missing out on.

Mary Lesage is the neighbourhood developer at Saint John's People United in the Lower South End, a grassroots community organization. She said there are often tax credits that people are eligible for but can't get unless they file their taxes.

The community group runs a free tax clinic each year, Lesage said, which usually adds up to around 1,200 tax returns each year during tax season.

She said one woman came into the clinic last year and had been missing out on a benefit for seniors because she had not filed for several years.

"It was heartbreaking," Lesage told Information Morning Saint John. "We worked with her for probably … two months to get everything all caught up."

Brewer said that even if someone has no income, there still may be benefits or credits to which they're entitled. (Shutterstock/kitzcorner)

Lesage said they base their fees on yearly income. The maximum eligible income is $35,000 per year with an increase for each additional member of the household.

"There's situations where people were working, but now they're not. So they don't have that income to go and get their taxes prepared by a tax specialist for a cost," said Lesage. "So we take all that into consideration because we know life happens."

The clinic is part of the federal government's Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

Natasha Brewer, a Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson, said the program has been running since 1971.

A lot of the clinics this year in New Brunswick are hosted in public libraries, including ones in Dieppe, Kedgwick, Campobello, Hartland, Saint John, Fredericton, Kennebecasis, Moncton, Riverview, Sackville and Salisbury.

Brewer said it's common for the clinics to be held in libraries because it makes for an accessible and familiar location.

The clinics help anyone with a modest income, students, seniors, social assistance recipients, Indigenous communities, people with disabilities and Canadian newcomers, said Brewer. As long as someone fits one of the criteria, they are eligible for free tax help, she said.

'Comfortable and easy'

Brewer said since the clinics are free and run primarily by volunteers, the tax returns are meant to be simple.

When people attend a free tax clinic, Brewer said they need to bring their tax slips and photo identification and have a discussion with the volunteer about their filing needs. She said if a person meets the criteria, the volunteers will work with them.

The clinics across the province are all different. Some are walk-in based, while others have drop-off or virtual options.

Brewer advises people seeking tax assistance to prepare as much as possible in advance. She said filing medical expenses or slips into folders can help.

She said the tax clinics are meant to be comfortable and easy for those accessing the service.

Even if someone has no income, they still may be entitled to certain benefits or credits, she said.

"We are aware that, especially now more than ever, every dollar counts for everyone."