Fredericton woman who moved to Sierra Leone to fight Ebola now prepares for COVID-19

Frederictonian Faye Simmonds moved to Freetown, Sierra Leone, in 2015 when the country was on the heels of dealing with an Ebola outbreak. Now she's watching first hand as the country prepares to deal with its next outbreak, the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there were just seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the West African country, but Simmonds said people are already taking it very seriously.

"When you go into any bank, or market, or grocery store here, there's always a hand-washing station up front," she sai\d. "There's often somebody that takes your temperature before you enter the store, there's somebody that's spraying the handles of your shopping basket."

While there aren't as many restrictions in place as in Canada, she said, the Ebola outbreak, which killed almost 4,000 people in Sierra Leone, is still fresh in the minds of people, so they are being extremely careful.

Counter-measures readily accepted

"These are measures that went into place basically overnight, and nobody really bats an eye at them because we remember it from Ebola — this is what happened not too long ago."

Simmonds completed her master's in global affairs and moved to West Africa to work with an international non-governmental organization to help deal with the Ebola crisis.

As much as people in Sierra Leone understand the severity of the situation, there is concern the country won't be able to handle an outbreak.

"We know that the health system is weak, we know that there's not enough resources or capacity in the country to handle a wide-scale outbreak the way that we see across the world," she said.

Sierra Leone was under a three-day lock down earlier this month when the first few confirmed cases were reported.

Simmonds said there was a quick response by the government to trace anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

In this file photo taken on March 27, 2015, Sierra Leone health workers look for people with Ebola virus symptoms during a three-day country-wide lockdown in Freetown. (Michael Duff/Associated Press)

"[Government] really got a handle on any testing that they needed to do, and ensured that those people that needed to go into isolation, did go into isolation."

Simmonds was travelling from Nigeria back to Sierra Leone as part of her work a couple of weeks ago as the borders were shutting down.

She said the window to decide whether she should go back to Canada was short, and she made the choice to stay in Freetown, despite family in Atlantic Canada urging her to return home.

Keeping to her apartment

"I really felt that the risks outweighed the rewards," Simmonds said, adding that she would have had to travel through Europe during the outbreak and that wasn't something she wanted to risk.

Ultimately, she decided to stay in her apartment with her boyfriend and their dog, and she's not too worried about her situation right now.

"I'm not stressed out," Simmonds said.

"I take it day by day. Like anyone else, I have periods of anxiety when I think about what it could be."

Simmonds said it's been interesting watching the country prepare for a coronavirus outbreak by repurposing some of the protocols in place a few years ago to handle the Ebola outbreak, and she believes things are in a better place now than they were then.