Fredericton woman dies in ATV accident

Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old Fredericton woman in an ATV accident.

They were called to the crash at Crow Hill Road in Birdton, N.B., 30 kilometres north of Fredericton, on Saturday around 9:20 a.m.

Police said it appeared that during the night the driver lost control of the ATV they were driving. As a result, the ATV left the road went into the ditch and hit a tree stump.

The driver died at the scene.