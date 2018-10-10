Fredericton withholds $250,000 from developer of hotel for late completion
Aquilini Properties LP was granted an extension by the city and still ended up finishing late
The City of Fredericton will be withholding a $250,000 performance bond from developer Aquilini Properties LP for its late completion of the Hilton Garden Inn, which opened in August.
At its regular council meeting on Tuesday night, city council voted unanimously to keep the money, which will go into the city's general fund.
"It helps our downtown, it helps our convention business, it helps bring more people to support our businesses," said Mayor Mike O'Brien.
"By having it delayed a long time, it had a negative effect on all those issues."
The hotel was originally supposed to be complete by late 2017, but in July of that year the city agreed to a request from Aquilini to extend the deadline to May of 2018.
However, as that date approached, Aquilini was still behind schedule.
In April of 2018 Aquilini requested a second extension, which would have changed the completion date to August 13. The city denied that request.
In a letter to the city, Aquilini Properties cited unusual weather conditions and changes in order to build "the next generation Hilton Garden Inn prototype".
In the letter, Aquilini said the delays were already costing them $20,000 for each week the project went past its original completion date.
Due to the late closure, the company had to make arrangements with other hotels for people who had planned to stay at the Hilton Garden Inn in May for a convention.
Downtown investment
While the vote to keep the money was unanimous, one councillor was conflicted on the decision. Coun. Bruce Grandy was worried it might discourage other developers looking to build in the city.
"Are we getting ready to penalize people as we go through this, not understand the challenges that developers have in our city?" Grandy said during the meeting.
But O'Brien replied, "that's business."
"A company like Aquilini would know what the potential risks are," said the mayor, adding the city invested far more than it's getting back from the performance bond.