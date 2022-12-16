Up to 25 cm of snow expected in parts of N.B. this weekend

The weekend is set to bring heavy, wet snow to the whole province, but exactly how much is not easy to pin down.

The snowfall is expected to begin Saturday morning and continue until Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the areas of Fredericton, Grand Lake, Oromocto, St. Stephen, Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley.

These areas are expected to see 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday evening, with 10 more centimetres likely by Sunday evening.

Windy conditions, with gusts at 50 km/h are also expected.

The rest of the province is under a special weather statement, except for the Edmundston, Grand Falls and Woodstock regions.

Environment Canada says areas highlighted in red could get up to 25 centimetres of snow - 15 cm on Saturday and 10 cm on Sunday. The grey areas are harder to pin down and could get anywhere between 15 and 30 cm of snow. (Environment Canada)

The areas under special weather statement, from Campbellton to Saint John and Grand Manan, could get anywhere from 15 to 30 centimetres of snow along with wind gusts of 70 km/h.

Exactly how much snow depends on the temperature, Environment Canada says. People should expect some heavy rain mixed with snow. If the temperatures fall slightly, "a transition to heavy wet snow could occur," the agency said.

South-central New Brunswick will likely see snow first, with the first flakes falling early Saturday morning. The snow is then expected to spread to the rest of the province during the day, the warnings say.

"The nature of the snow will be wet, therefore, blowing snow is not expected," the snowfall warning says. "This is a long duration period of wet snow that will persist until Sunday evening, possibly even into Monday."

People should be prepared for slippery roads and accumulating snow, the warnings say, and have emergency preparedness kits at the ready.