Group looks to add troubled WW1 veteran's name to Fredericton war memorial

Lt. Charles Blair fought in the First World War, but his name isn't on the war memorial in his hometown of Fredericton to recognize his contributions overseas.

A group of people who pieced together the details of Blair's life believe it's because of the way he died after his return home.

James Rowinski, a PhD candidate and history teacher, led the Fredericton Soldier Biography History Initiative to research war veterans.

He, along with other teachers and middle school students, found that Blair didn't receive support after the war.

"Charles returned really kind of a broken man, that was the description in the newspapers — suffering from severe post-traumatic distress, from shell shock," Rowinski said.

"Charles in particular really struggled to find supports," added Rowinski.

According to the information that Rowinski and his students found, Blair died by suicide when he was 36, in September of 1920.

Rowinski and his students believe that Blair's name should be on the war memorial in downtown Fredericton.

"He had served the entire war, like a lot of these other soldiers," Rowinski said.

Rowinski believes Blair meets the criteria to be honoured at the memorial because he died of an illness that was directly related to the war. Rowinski's students petitioned the City of Fredericton to have his name added or included on a new plaque at the site.

"There was a lot of support," Rowinski said of his interactions with the city more than a year ago, but he's not sure why the plans have since stalled — and never amounted to anything more than interest.

In a statement to CBC News on Thursday, Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien, said city staff are working to determine how to move forward.

"There are many parties involved in this decision and Council direction will be required once the process is outlined," the mayor's statement said.

In November of 2019, there was a service at a graveyard on the city's north side in Devon to commemorate a new headstone for Blair.

His resting place had been unmarked in the graveyard for 99 years.

Rowinski's students petitioned to have a headstone put in place for the war vet, which was provided by the Last Post Fund — a non–profit set up to ensure no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial.

Following that recognition, the group hoped the momentum would help get Blair recognized on the war memorial.

Along with Blair's name, there are two other soldiers that Rowinski said should be added too — Albert Walker and William MacDonald.

He's not sure why they weren't included on the war memorial, but said all three men are recognized on a plaque at St. Paul's church in Fredericton for their war contributions — reinforcing Rowinski's belief that they should be added to the war memorial.

"The fact is Charles, William and Albert, according to the standards at the time, deserve recognition alongside all these other individuals because they seem to satisfy the requirements of the committee at the time."