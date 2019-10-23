Victoria Circle roundabout project will wrap up in November, says city

Smythe Street in Fredericton will soon be construction-free after months of roadwork at either end of the high-traffic street, according to the city.

The foot of the hillside street was a sloppy, rocky mess on a rainy Tuesday as work continued to build a new roundabout at Victoria Circle, a busy intersection of five major streets.

The project, which also will upgrade aging water and sewer infrastructure, began in June and was scheduled to finish in mid-October.

But a city spokesperson said Tuesday work won't be complete until the first week of November.

A mock-up of the proposed roundabout at the intersections of Smythe, King and Brunswick streets. (City of Fredericton)

"Every effort is made to work with the dates that are planned for completion," said Mark Taylor.

"But most dates are estimations and sometimes things come up, like weather ... you have to account for unexpected situations and, you know, obviously as much as we'd like to have control of the weather, we don't."

Taylor said crews are finishing up paving, curbing and crosswalks.

"If you're travelling through the construction zone now, I'm sure you're probably noticing … it start to take shape," he said.

Taylor directed the public to a city website that offers an up-to-date list of construction timelines.

One project removed from that list Tuesday was the work at the other end of Smythe. The road and subsurface infrastructure project closed the street between Parkside Drive and Heather Terrace, sending drivers on a detour since the end of June.

The work overshot the projected timeline by about a week, Taylor said.

He declined to say whether a penalty would apply because of the delay.

The city says the new roundabout will make it safer and more convenient for pedestrians to cross. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The city has said the Victoria Circle roundabout will cut wait times at the intersection in half during peak traffic hours, while making it safer for pedestrians to cross the street.

The project costs about $3 million, with $748,000 coming from the provincial government, as it's part of a provincially designated highway.