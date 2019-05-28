City of Fredericton approves $100K in annual spending for cybersecurity upgrades

The City of Fredericton is boosting its cybersecurity system.

The city has agreed to pay $100,000 to local cyber security company, Bulletbroof Solutions, who will protect and improve the city's network.

The three-year agreement was approved at Monday night's city council meeting.

"Cities are becoming big targets for cyber criminals," said Adam Bell, assistant director of finance, innovation and technology for the city.

Bell said there have been more attacks on municipalities over the past few months, and it's time for the city to upgrade its defences.

Some attacks have even hit close to home, including a breach in Saint John's parking fine servers that started in 2017.

"The damage can be very dangerous and very impactful," said Bell. "We've seen damages in other places range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars."

The cybersecurity company will be monitoring city networks for unusual activity. Staff will also receive training on how to spot cyber threats and look at protocols for dealing with cyber threats.

Cities face threats everyday

Bell wouldn't say if there have been any recent cyber attacks on the city.

"All organizations are subject to criminal cyber security attacks. The city is no exception," he said.

"We face threats everyday. The level and extent to which we suffer damage is generally something we wouldn't disclose."

Adam Bell, assistant director of finance, innovation and technology for the city, says municipalities are big targets for cyber attacks. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Cyber criminals target cities by going after city employees. The online criminals try to obtain a staff member's credentials to log into city systems. Then criminals can hold information ransom, or resell financial information.

Some attacks can involve taking control over city services and hold them for ransom.

"There's financial loss which can be extreme, there's loss of service to citizens, there's loss of personal information," said Bell.

"Then there's just a loss of confidence and a general disruption to civic life, especially when governments and cities are attacked and held ransom."