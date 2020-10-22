Fredericton universities, elementary school on lockdown

Fredericton police say St. Thomas University, the University of New Brunswick and Montgomery Street School are on lockdown Thursday morning while police deal with a barricaded resident.

In a tweet, police said the barricaded person is in a residence in the area. They are asking people not to post photos or videos of police locations on social media.

"It keeps the public, and us safe," they said.

They said NBCC, Ecole Ste-Anne, and École de Bâtisseurs are under hold and secure at this time, which means their doors are locked but students can still move around inside.

David McTimoney, superintendent of Anglophone West School District, said in a tweet the hold and secure at Priestman School has been lifted.

Police said students in the affected schools are all safe.

Police are asking people in the College Hill and Montgomery Street area to stay in place for now.

Other streets in the area have been blocked off, and police are asking motorists to obey the traffic barricades.

Spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said there is a large police presence in the area, but she can't provide details about the situation as it unfolds.

"We are asking people to stay out of that area this morning while police are there."

Bartlett said police will update the public when more information comes in.

"This is an ongoing situation and we just ask folks to please stay out of that College Hill area this morning."