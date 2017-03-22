Fredericton, UNB float idea for $32M pool, but there's a murky road ahead

Fredericton's quest for a new swimming pool seems one step closer to reality after the city announced last week it had a deal with the University of New Brunswick worth $6 million to put toward a $32-million vision.

Though few details are known, it was enough to renew hope in a vocal swimming community that's been looking for a long-term plan with the looming closure of the Sir Max Aitken Pool in September 2021.

Chris Ramsey, president of the Capital Region Aquatics Facility Team (CRAFT), said this is a step in the right direction.

"The city stepped up in a leadership position and put $6 million on the table to get a new pool in this region — that's fantastic," Ramsey said.

But without a design plan and not a lot of details, Ramsey said he's "cautiously optimistic" because there's a lot of work to do and that includes getting neighbouring communities to buy into the project and want to be part of a regional facility.

Chris Ramsey speaks for the pool users and is part of the group that's been putting pressure on council to find a long-term pool solution. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The regional swimming pool would be built next to the Grant-Harvey Centre on the city's south side and would include a 25-metre pool with eight to 10 lanes, but that's all the details for now.

The city's plan does list where the remaining money should come from for the new regional swimming facility.

Regional facility

The city is looking for $6 million from nearby communities, local service districts and fundraising from the community.

Chris Ramsey doesn't think fundraising will be an issue and said there's an eager group of people ready to start campaigning.

But, he said, getting surrounding areas to buy into the plan can be tricky.

Fredericton has had its issues with this in the past when the Grant-Harvey Centre and Willie O'Ree Place were built.

Not all communities wanted to be part of it, so now there's extra user fees charged to people from those areas.

Don Fitzgerald said the regional service commission hasn't been approached about the new pool, but it could play a role in the process. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Ramsey said he doesn't want that to happen with the new pool.

"What we all want is to have the regions be on board with the facility from day one, and not have a situation where certain kids, certain swimmers have to pay more than others," he said.

Ramsey said that he doesn't know how to make that happen just yet.

Bridging communities together

The regional service commission is a group that can help facilitate the conversation between the different areas. Part of its mandate is to help with regional planning and cost sharing for sport and recreation.

Don Fitzgerald. the commission's executive director, said he hasn't been contacted about the new project.

"Every month the community leaders get together at the commission's regular meeting — so that's a perfect opportunity to allocate some time and have a discussion about how important it is to individual communities and how they would like to proceed," he said.

Fitzgerald said the commission can also help build a case and lobby the federal government for money towards the project.

About 200 pool supporters filled Fredericton city hall in May 2018. They want a long-term pool solution. (Gary Moore/CBC)

That could be a crucial role for the project. In the the city's vision, it lists $20 million that will have to come from the province and Ottawa combined.

Government support needed

The Progressive Conservative government has clamped down on spending and has already cancelled some big projects such as the new courthouse in Fredericton.

Local Government Minister Jeff Carr said he's encouraged to see the City of Fredericton take a regional approach to the project and said the public has made its case for a new pool. The next step is to see more details before government can decide if and what they can contribute.

"I think it's fair to say that the province will be at the table and myself personally — I've advocated to have all partners at the table," Carr said.

"It's a need in the capital region, we've acknowledged that, and we see that, and I think where there's a will, there is a way."

According to a statement from Fredericton MP Matt DeCourcey, he won't commit to the project at this stage but would like to see more details and timelines.

There are no details yet on who will own the pool and be responsible for operating the facility.