Robby Polchies and former girlfriend Jahradd (Jo) Williams were in contact after his arrest despite a no-contact order, the court heard Wednesday in the murder trial of Polchies.

RCMP Const. Eric Dupuis, the lead investigator in the murder of Corey Sisson, testified Wednesday that several phone calls between Williams and Polchies were recorded by the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre between March and October 2020.

Polchies, 34, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of killing Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder. His trial began last week in Fredericton.

Dupuis began his testimony on Monday. He told the court about evidence seized in searches of an apartment and a Mazda 3 linked to Polchies.

He also told the court that in late August, he received a grey and black Under Armour backpack from the RCMP in Woodstock.

The backpack had been handed in by Tressa Brown, the sister of Darrell Green.

The same backpack was earlier described by Emily Goodine. Goodine told the court last week that Green, her former boyfriend, had left it in a shed on her property in early August.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Dupuis told the court he also obtained a production order to get the recorded phone calls between Williams and Polchies while Polchies was detained.

At the time, Polchies had been ordered not to contact Williams.

Dupuis said he asked the Correctional Centre to add Williams' number to the no-contact list, as the order had been missing from the Canadian Police Information Centre.

"We found out that the phone calls had carried on."

He said he told Williams her number had been blocked from receiving calls from the Correctional Centre in July 2020.

In October of that year, he said, he received information that there was additional contact between Polchies and Williams, and that another number had to be blocked.

Dupuis got and listened to the recordings of about 50 calls, and said he recognized the voices of WIlliams and Polchies.

He said they used names on the recording, calling each other "Jahradd," "Jo," "Robby," and "Rob." Polchies also often referred to Williams as "kid," Dupuis said.

Court adjourned Wednesday before the jury could hear excerpts of the calls.

The Under Armour bookbag admitted into evidence. (Lauren Bird)

Sisson's body was recovered on Aug. 10, 2019, near a wooded trail off a dirt road near Route 10 in Noonan, in an area Williams told police to search.

Court has heard that Williams was an eyewitness to the crime.

Sisson was reported missing on July 30, 2019. Last week, Sisson's mother, Hannah London, testified that he had lived a troubled lifestyle that involved hard drugs.

On Tuesday, Dupuis also testified to accidentally throwing out evidence in the case on Aug. 14 of 2019.

Dupuis said police believed the shoes Polchies had been pictured wearing the day of the alleged shooting were tossed in a dumpster at the Walmart on Fredericton's northside.

He told the court that officers went to the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission to search for the shoes.

Dupuis said several black shoes were taken by police, including a pair of black size-14 shoes and a pair of black size-13 shoes. Shoes that didn't match or come close to the size 13 Polchies wears were thrown out.

Two days later, Dupuis said, he realized he had made a mistake.

"I realized that when I discarded some of the bags, by mistake I discarded ... black shoes, size 14. So I went immediately to the dumpster in the secure bay at the detachment and the bag was still intact, nobody had touched it."

Dupuis said he brought the bag back and secured it.

Court is adjourned until Thursday.