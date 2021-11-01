Witness finishes 5 days of testimony at ex-boyfriend Robby Polchies's murder trial

Jahradd Williams left the witness box in Fredericton on Monday after five days of questions from the Crown and defence at the murder trial of Robby Polchies.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Corey Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019.

Williams, who is Polchies former girlfriend and a central witness for the Crown, testified last week that after taking drugs, Polchies, 34, shot Sisson on a wooded trail in Noonan.

Cross-examination of Williams took four days, and throughout, she struggled to recall many of her previous statements about the alleged murder, or even parts of what she testified to on direct questioning.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro put his final questions to her Monday morning.





He asked her where she and Polchies went after they left the crime scene. In one statement Williams made in August 2019 to police, she said she went back to her mother's apartment.

"Do you recall that?" Munro asked.

"No," Williams said.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Munro then noted that this would have been an opportunity to call the police.

"You didn't do it, did you?" he asked.

"No, I did not — because I was scared," Williams said.

On redirect, Crown prosecutor Nathan Lavigne asked Williams, 31, what she was afraid of, and she said she couldn't remember.

Munro also brought up a statement Williams made to police a couple of days later in August 2019, when she said that after the shooting, she and Polchies stopped by her mother's to check on their child and then went home.

But in her direct testimony she told the court they went to a Fredericton apartment near Smythe Street, where she and Polchies switched trucks with Darrell Green and Josh O'Hara.





The court also heard that Williams left Polchies on Aug. 6, 2019, a few days after the alleged killing. Munro suggested that on Aug. 8, a friend of Williams told her that Polchies wanted sole custody of the couple's son, and that he had video proof she was an unfit mother.



Williams said she vaguely remembered the conversation.

The trial continues Tuesday.