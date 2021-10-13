Eyewitness in Polchies murder trial struggles to remember what she told police

As the murder trial of Robby Polchies wrapped up it's third week, Jahradd Williams took the stand for the fourth day, where she again struggled to recall previous statements she made about the alleged murder.

Polchies, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Corey Sisson on July 29, 2019.

Sisson's body was found on Aug. 10, 2019, on a trail off a dirt road in Noonan.

Williams previously testified to witnessing Polchies shoot Sisson twice with a shotgun. She told the court a third shot was fired, but that she had her eyes closed.

Williams, 31, made several statements to police in the months that followed the killing. On the third day of cross examination, defence lawyer Brian Munro pointed out inconsistencies between those statements and her testimony in court.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10, 2019. (Hannah London/Facebook)

In a statement in August 2019, Williams told police she heard three shots while she was near the truck, and ran to the scene.

Williams said the statement was her's, but that she had no recollection of saying it.

Williams has testified that her excessive drug use and the traumatic nature of the event has affected her memory.

Munro said that in several of her previous statements, Williams said Sisson had been shot in the head. During her direct testimony, she testified Sisson was shot in the chest and neck, and that she didn't see the third shot.

Munro asked why her answer changed.

Williams said Munro was badgering her over poor wording.

"As you can see in your audio, I'm obviously not of very sound mind," Williams said.

Munro went through several of Williams previous statements, on transcript as well as audio and video, and continued to put the inconsistencies to her, asking if she had said them.

"Everything is just starting to be way too much," she said eventually, adding that she couldn't remember giving the statements or what she said.

He asked her about the blue tarp that was covering Sisson's body when it was found. She testified this week that she was told to pull it over Sisson after he had been shot but that she couldn't do it.

In a previous statement, Williams had said Polchies put the gun to her head and she pulled the tarp over Sisson, said Munro.

Munro asked her again what she did with the tarp. Williams said she couldn't recall.

Earlier in the trial, police officers testified that Williams led them to the body, but Williams told the court this week that she had no recollection of going back to the site.

The trial continues Monday.