Tarp covering Sisson's body wasn't seized or tested by police, says officer

Police did not test the blue tarp that was covering Corey Sisson's body when it was discovered, the court heard Tuesday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Robby Polchies, 34.

Sisson's body was recovered on Aug. 10, 2019 near a wooded trail off a dirt road near Route 10 in Noonan. His body was found in the area police were told to search by Polchies' girlfriend at the time.

The court has heard that she was an eye-witness to the crime.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of killing Sisson on July 29, 2019. His trial began last week in Fredericton.

Sisson, 19, was reported missing on July 30, 2019. Last week, Sisson's mother, Hannah London, testified that he had lived a troubled lifestyle for several years, and it involved hard drugs.

Under cross examination, RCMP Sgt. Graham Boswall of Forensic Identification Services told the court the tarp was not seized by police because it was weather worn and in poor condition and wasn't a suitable exhibit, he said.

Defence lawyer Brian Munro pointed out that it had only rained three times from July 29, to August 10, 2019.

But Boswell maintained that, after spreading it out, he thought it was too dirty and worn to provide any useful information.

"I have a pretty good idea of what I can and can't get fingerprints from," he told the court when the crown redirected.

Robby Polchies, 34, is accused of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Corey Sisson. (Ed Hunter)

Boswall testified on Monday that one spent 12-gauge shotgun shell was found about three metres from Sisson's body. Under cross examination Tuesday he said no pellets were discovered at the site.

Munro asked Boswall if crystals or crystal rocks of methamphetamine had been found at the scene. Boswall said no.

Shotgun pellets were found in Sisson's remains during the autopsy, according to the lead investigator in the case, Const. Eric Dupuis.

Dupuis told the court 109 pellets were recovered.

He showed the jury two shotgun shell cups and two wads he said were also found during the autopsy.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Levigne questioned Dupuis on the search performed at an apartment on Barton Crescent on Aug. 11, 2019, and Polchies' arrest a day later.

Dupuis told the court that, in addition to a shotgun shell similar to the one found at the crime scene, officers searching the apartment also found documents with Robby Polchies name on it and his medicare card.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10, 2019. (Hannah London/Facebook)

A wire coat hanger, reshaped with a cloth at the end of it, was also seized by police. Dupuis said it was on top of the "clothing chest" in the master bedroom. He described it as a "makeshift" shotgun cleaner.

Clothing, including black sweatpants and a black T-shirt similar to the articles Polchies and Williams were pictured wearing on security footage the day of the alleged shooting were also found in the apartment.

Court heard that the next day, on Aug. 12, 2019, Polchies was arrested by the Fredericton Police on Union Street. He was in a Mazda 3 with Josh O'Hara, who was pictured with Sisson the day of the alleged shooting at a Tim Horton's. Two women were also with O'Hara and Polchies.

Dupuis testified that by the time he arrived on scene Polchies was already in the backseat of a police car.

During the search of the Mazda, Dupuis said a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells were found in the backseat, and that four of the unspent shells in the box matched the ones found in the apartment and at the crime scene.

Dupuis said police obtained a warrant to further search the car the next day. During a search they found a cracked Huawei cell phone, which was wrapped in tin foil to prevent it from being wiped remotely, and several bags containing drug paraphernalia, including a bong, pills, and what police call a score sheet.

A key fob for a Dodge vehicle and camouflage tape was also found.

Hannah London had reported her Dodge Ram truck stolen on July 29, 2019. When it was recovered, a sticker on the rear window had been covered by camouflage tape.

Dupuis also said the key fob was used to access London's truck, which had been recovered by then.

Court is adjourned until Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.