Former girlfriend of Robby Polchies testifies to witnessing murder

The former girlfriend of Robby Polchies testified to watching Polchies shoot and kill Corey Sisson with a shotgun. The testimony comes in the third week of Polchies's murder trial in Fredericton.

Jahradd Williams, who also goes by "Jo", detailed the events of July 29, 2019 -- that after taking drugs, Polchies shot Sisson on a wooded trail in Noonan.

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Sisson, 19.

Williams, 31, told the court that she first became romantically involved with Polchies in 2017. She has two children with him.

"We started to date, shortly after that we moved in," she said.

Photo of Jahradd Williams holding a shotgun she says was taken in the days following the death of Corey Sisson. The photo was shown to the jury as evidence. (Lauren Bird )

Williams told the court that she and Polchies lived together in her apartment on Barton Crescent during the summer of 2019.

It's the same apartment police searched and found a spent shotgun shell and clothes similar to those that Polchies and Wiliams were pictured wearing the day of the alleged crime.

Williams told the court she has been sober for a year, but she said at the time in 2019, the couple were into heavy drug use.

"Anything I could really get my hands on, honestly," she said.

Williams testified to using marijuana, pills and methamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Levigne asked her to describe what it's like to be on methamphetamine.

You get spacey, she said, "It's a very, ecstasy high type deal."

Williams told the court Polchies wasn't himself when he used meth.

"What happened on July 29, 2019 that forces you to come here?" Levigne asked her.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Levigne enters the court Monday. (Edwin Hunter CBC News)

Williams paused.

"There was an incident," she said.

She told the court she had stayed at her mother's house the night before and Polchies texted her mother's phone saying he would pick her up.

Williams said she believed her phone might have been off or dead at the time. He told her to dress pretty, because they were going somewhere special, she said.

Williams said she put on sweatpants and a tank top.

She said Polchies picked her up at her mother's apartment in a blue pickup truck at 1 p.m.

Williams told the court she got in the backseat of the truck -- Sisson was sitting in the passenger seat.

She said she wasn't expecting anyone else to be there. She said she had only met Sisson one other time at a Sobeys grocery store. She described him as a normal kid, who was "going through some troubles."

Williams said Polchies told her to keep her head down as they drove and she obliged. She said eventually they pulled into a dirt road and drove down it. She said when they came to a stop the three smoked marijuana and meth, both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Williams said that at one point she dropped her lighter and cigarettes to look under the seat. There, she saw a shotgun with red tape on the handle.

Levigne asked how much meth they smoked.

"I don't know -- enough," she said.

She said everything was a bit "blurry" and that Sisson was getting flustered.

Polchies told Corey to walk down the trail, Williams said.

"Down the trail we went," Williams said, Polchies had the gun by that point.

Williams testified that Polchies asked Sisson questions, like "what did you say?"

Sisson's response was "I don't know," she said.

Williams said Polchies hit Sisson with the butt end of the shotgun. Sisson fell to his knees but got back up.

When they came to a small clearing, where there was a nearby blue tarp, Williams said that Polchies shot Sisson in the chest at close range with the shotgun.

"I saw him grab his chest and say, 'You shot me' and Rob said, 'Ya, I did."

Williams said Polchies asked the questions again and then shot Sisson a second time.

"The second one took Corey in the neck, and he started to bleed out of his neck," she said.

She said he grabbed onto his neck and asked if he was going to die, and "Rob said, 'Ya you are."

Levigne asked what happened next.

Williams paused. "Corey went down," she said.

She told the court there was blood coming out of Sisson's neck and his head, "It was squirting out of his neck."

Williams told the court there was a third shot but she had her eyes closed for it.

She said she and Polchies each picked up a shell and that she didn't know where the third shell went.

Then she and Polchies walked back down the trail to the truck.

"It was quiet," she said.

Sisson's mother, Hannah London sat quietly and kept her eyes down through Williams's testimony.

Polchies and Williams left the dirt road and drove back down Route 10 toward Fredericton. She said they stopped at the Pepper Creek G-Mart for gas.

After getting gas, Williams said she got an ice cream at the ice cream shack in the same plaza.

Then, she said they went to Darrell Green's apartment, near Smythe Street, where they met up with Green and Josh O'Hara. She said they switched trucks with O'Hara and Green and they took the 2015 Dodge Ram that had been stolen from Hannah London.

Days following the shooting

Williams said she remembers bits and pieces of the days that followed. The couple went back to her apartment on Barton Crescent and smoked marijuana and methamphetamine for several days.

"I remember doing quite a bit of drugs," she said and estimated they were using more than three or four grams a day. "It keeps everything fuzzy, fogged over."

She said she didn't eat and hardly slept and the drug use increased.

Levigne presented photos and a video of Williams taken during that time. They show her in a sports bra, and she's holding a shotgun that had red tape on the handle.

She said Polchies convinced her to pose with the gun.

"I was told to hold it by Rob," she said.

Levigne played the video, which was less than a minute long. In it Williams's hair is dark, she's holding what she described as a bong for smoking meth, belonging to Polchies. There's also a torch in her left hand.

She told the court the video was taken in her bedroom at her apartment, and in the corner behind her is the shotgun.

Polchies is taking the video, she said, recognizing his voice and a tattoo he has on his hand that says, "mine" -- his hand could be seen in the video.

The video begins with what Williams says is Polchies' voice, commenting on the gun in the background.

"Looks like it's pistol grip, beautiful."

Williams went on to testify that it was her mother who initially called the police. Williams said she "vaguely" remembers interacting with police.

"How much do you remember of what happened afterwards?" Levigne asked.

"Not much," she said.