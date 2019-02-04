Fredericton accused of changing bus fares 'on the backs of seniors'

Higher transit costs for Fredericton seniors could increase the isolation of some vulnerable people, a retired prof says.

A proposed strategic plan calls for getting rid of the $50-a-year bus pass for riders over the age of 65 and replacing it with a "low-income" pass costing $42 a month, or $504 a year.

Seniors who don't fall into the low-income category would pay $84 a month for a regular pass, or up to $1,008 a year.

The plan was proposed by engineering firm Stantec at city a transportation committee meeting last week.

I will fight this vehemently on the grounds of economic discrimination and sense of fairness for such a little overall impact on the transit budget. - Ron Howse , Stepping Stone Seniors Centre

"I know from some of my contacts just how serious it would be to have the bus passes taken away from them," said Nicholas Tracy, a retired history professor at the University of New Brunswick.

"They're isolated and isolation is an increasingly recognized problem for seniors."

While some seniors might hitch a ride from friends, others will simply stay home, he said.

"I'm entirely in favour of the idea of discount travel for the working poor, but why pay for it on the backs of seniors?" Tracy asked.

He said he feels many seniors rely heavily on the public transit system and suggested the city hire sociology students to monitor who gets on the bus and at what times.

Transit a 'social obligation'

Tracy, 74, said this is the first year he decided to purchase a bus pass. He mostly uses it at night or when the weather is bad.

"It's a social obligation to make use of public transit," he said.

If the city needs more revenue to pay for the bus service, Tracy said it should consider getting it from parking meters.

Nicholas Tracy, a retired history professor at the University of New Brunswick, says more needs to be done to help seniors using public transit. (CBC)

Ron Howse, president of the Stepping Stone Seniors Centre, called the recommendation a "disgraceful intention."

"I will fight this vehemently on the grounds of economic discrimination and sense of fairness for such a little overall impact on the transit budget," Howse wrote in an email to CBC News.

Seniors aren't happy with certain recommendations to change the city's transit fares. Consultants suggest getting rid of their discounted yearly pass. Dr. Nicholas Tracy is questioning the recommendation as well. 10:27

He said the city needs to find the money elsewhere through fare increases or cost-reduction measures.

Howse said he is meeting with the transportation committee this week to discuss the proposed elimination of the seniors bus pass.

CBC News has asked someone from the city for an interview about the recommendations.