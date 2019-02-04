Fredericton accused of changing bus fares 'on the backs of seniors'
A proposed strategic plan would get rid of $50-a-year bus pass for riders over 65
Higher transit costs for Fredericton seniors could increase the isolation of some vulnerable people, a retired prof says.
A proposed strategic plan calls for getting rid of the $50-a-year bus pass for riders over the age of 65 and replacing it with a "low-income" pass costing $42 a month, or $504 a year.
Seniors who don't fall into the low-income category would pay $84 a month for a regular pass, or up to $1,008 a year.
The plan was proposed by engineering firm Stantec at city a transportation committee meeting last week.
I will fight this vehemently on the grounds of economic discrimination and sense of fairness for such a little overall impact on the transit budget.- Ron Howse , Stepping Stone Seniors Centre
"I know from some of my contacts just how serious it would be to have the bus passes taken away from them," said Nicholas Tracy, a retired history professor at the University of New Brunswick.
"They're isolated and isolation is an increasingly recognized problem for seniors."
While some seniors might hitch a ride from friends, others will simply stay home, he said.
- Fredericton bus pass for seniors would be scrapped under proposed plan
- Tech group maps the least user-friendly bus stops for seniors in Fredericton
"I'm entirely in favour of the idea of discount travel for the working poor, but why pay for it on the backs of seniors?" Tracy asked.
He said he feels many seniors rely heavily on the public transit system and suggested the city hire sociology students to monitor who gets on the bus and at what times.
Transit a 'social obligation'
Tracy, 74, said this is the first year he decided to purchase a bus pass. He mostly uses it at night or when the weather is bad.
"It's a social obligation to make use of public transit," he said.
If the city needs more revenue to pay for the bus service, Tracy said it should consider getting it from parking meters.
Ron Howse, president of the Stepping Stone Seniors Centre, called the recommendation a "disgraceful intention."
"I will fight this vehemently on the grounds of economic discrimination and sense of fairness for such a little overall impact on the transit budget," Howse wrote in an email to CBC News.
He said the city needs to find the money elsewhere through fare increases or cost-reduction measures.
Howse said he is meeting with the transportation committee this week to discuss the proposed elimination of the seniors bus pass.
CBC News has asked someone from the city for an interview about the recommendations.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.