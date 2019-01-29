Fredericton bus pass for seniors would be scrapped under proposed plan

Seniors who use the bus in Fredericton could be facing a steep fare hike under proposed changes to the city's public transit system.

A proposed strategic plan calls for getting rid of the $50-a-year bus pass for riders over the age of 65 and replacing it with a "low-income" pass costing $42 a month.

Seniors who don't fall into the low-income category would pay $84 a month for a regular pass.

Fredericton moved a step closer this week to adopting the changes, which could also see a Sunday bus service and cameras on buses.

In December 2017, the city hired engineering firm Stantec to prepare a strategic plan for Fredericton Transit, called Fredericton on the Move.

The report was presented to the city's transportation committee on Monday and includes a series of short and long-term goals.

The strategic plan calls for a new pilot project for Sunday service and explores the feasibility of a transit hub on the city's north side.

According to a survey conducted by the city last year, 60 per cent of people polled were in favour of Sunday service.

Stantec recommended looking at the Sunday service and north side transit hub projects between two and five years.

Changes to fare structure

More immediate recommendations in the plan involve the fare structure for seniors.

"Right now we have a seniors discount but there are some seniors, just like every other demographic, that were able to afford certain things," said Coun. Kevin Darrah, chair of the city's transportation committee.

"So having it built this way, it allows for a wider variety of people to be able to afford it, who have low-income."

The proposed transit plan also recommends council explore the feasibility of a north side transit hub and Sunday bus service. (CBC)

Details about the low-income fare, along with most of the other recommendations in the report, are yet to be worked out.

Darrah said city staff will put together a task force to work out changes to the fare system.

Some other immediate changes could see the installation of security cameras on buses and the introduction of park-and-ride services.

The plan says a city goal should be public transit to the Fredericton International Airport. (CBC)

Darrah said council would focus on the short-term projects first.

"We have to get through those entry-level things, the zero-to-two years," he said.

"We have to get through all those pieces first before we can move on to the medium term projects."

Future planning

Stantec also recommended that council look at ways to provide bus transportation to the airport within the next five years.

But Darrah said he would like to see that recommendation implemented sooner.

"There's an issue with taxis at a certain time of night, and there's a lot of planes that come in at certain times," he said. "So I think the transit could really alleviate some of the pains and the growing pains that we're all having."

The report has to go to council for a final decision.

Darrah didn't know when that vote will happen but staff recommended council approve the plan.