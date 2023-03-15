Fredericton councillors at odds over question of multi-use trail safety

Fredericton city councillors are at odds over whether the city's multi-use trails are a safe place to walk and cycle.

The disagreement was highlighted at the latest city council meeting this week, where councillors were divided on whether the speed limit of the multi-use trails should increase to 25 km/h or 20 km/h.

"I, in Ward 4, continue to get many many complaints about trail users," said Coun. Jocelyn Pike.

"I'm not sure it's possible anymore to go for a leisurely stroll on the trails, as a lot of my seniors tell me, so I think we have a long way to go until we get the trail system safe for all users."

Councillors were set to finalize amendments to the city's bylaw governing parks and trails that would increase the speed limit from 15 km/h to 25 km/h.

Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc introduced an amendment to see the speed limit raised to 20 km/h instead of 25. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

However, before the third and final reading of the amending motion, Coun. Cassandra LeBlanc proposed a new amendment to increase the speed limit to 20 km/h, instead.

"The reason I'm bringing this forward is I just don't feel quite comfortable with the 25 kilometre [per hour] maximum," LeBlanc said.

Amendment lacked evidence: councillor

The new bylaw capping speeds at 20 km/h ultimately passed, though the amendment to drop it from 25 km/h was voted against by Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson and councillors Henri Mallet and Kevin Darrah.

"The motion on the floor tonight wasn't based on evidence," said Ericson, referring to the newer motion to amend the limit to 20 km/h.

"It was based on the opinions and some anecdotes that council had received over social media. I personally think that's a terrible basis to do public policy."

Fredericton Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson disagreed with an amendment to a motion that would have seen the speed limit on city trails raised to 25 km/h. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Ericson said he also disagreed with assertions that the trail system is unsafe in general.

"We have a very safe trail system. I was a little disappointed to hear council colleagues reference it as an unsafe trail system. At the moment, there's no evidence to support that either."

Trail safety has been a large focus for councillors in the past year, prompted in part by a sharp increase in the use of electric kick-scooters, and concerns from the public about how they're used on the trails.

The vote by councillors on Monday was part of the city's efforts to update its bylaw to reflect and regulate a wider variety of mobility devices seen on the trails in recent years.

It includes requiring e-scooter users to wear helmets or face a $25 fine, which had already been a rule for cyclists.

Sean Lee, Fredericton's assistant director of engineering, said staff had proposed the 25 km/h speed limit after reviewing the rules in place in other cities across Canada, but was unable to name specific municipalities when asked after the meeting.

The City of Ottawa and City of Toronto limit speeds to 20 km/h on their mixed-used paths, while the City of Vancouver says cyclists must obey a 15 km/h speed limit.

Enforcement unclear

Mayor Kate Rogers said the new rules will be coupled with an education campaign and new signs to help inform residents of what they are.

She said new trail security officers being contracted this spring will also be part of the enforcement efforts.

But Rogers wasn't able to say whether those officers would be equipped with tools like speed guns to determine whether someone is breaking the speed limit.

"There will be some enforcement at play, but mostly we will just be encouraging … just good usage of the trail system," she said.