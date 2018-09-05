Fredericton medical society grills parties on billing numbers and wait times

At a town hall hosted by the Capital Region Medical Society, the Green Party, NDP, and Progressive Conservative candidates all committed to getting rid of billing numbers, while Liberal candidate and health minister Benoît Bourque did not.

The medical society hosted the candidates at the Kingswood Lodge in Fredericton to find out more about their platforms, as well as ask them about how they would improve the system in New Brunswick as the province gets ready for the Sept. 24 election.

"Eliminating the billing numbers, we're not dogmatic about it," said Bourque to the members of the medical society.

"As of now, the department of health doesn't feel that we have a better system, as of now," said Bourque. "Is there a better system out there? Probably."

Bourque said the purpose of the billing numbers is to recruit doctors into rural New Brunswick.

Dominic Cardy, Progressive Conservative candidate for Fredericton West-Hanwell, followed the minister's words up with the promise to get rid of billing numbers, which was met with applause from the crowd.

"There's no reason we couldn't agree on taking action on this, especial since, as Mr. Bourque says, the Liberal party is not dogmatic on it," said Cardy.

And Green Party Leader David Coon agreed.

"We need to stop playing politics with the health system," said Coon.

Wait times

Another question raised at the town hall was how the candidates planned on improving wait times in emergency rooms.

"A Liberal government has committed to creating five, what we would say are non-urgent care centres, so to speak," said Bourque.

"This would allow, we feel, that wait times would be greatly reduced. At least an emergency room would really be for emergencies and the other areas would serve that overflow."

Green Party Leader David Coon, NDP candidate Mackenzie Thomason, and PC candidate Dominic Cardy all told the crowd they would get rid of billing numbers for doctors. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Coon called the promise an "11-hour election promise", and that when he brought up the issue of wait times in the legislature, the government shot him down saying it wasn't an issue.

"It sounds like a last minute conversation and it's extremely frustrating to me," said Coon.

Mackenzie Thomason, the NDP candidate for New Maryland-Sunbury, said those centres wouldn't solve all the problems.

"While it may decrease the wait times in ERs, it won't increase to access to the healthcare that is needed in rural New Brunswick," said Thomason.