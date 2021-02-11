Police investigating after Fredericton Tourism Instagram page hacked

Police are investigating after hackers took over Fredericton Tourism's Instagram page and demanded a ransom.

The city regained control of the page Sunday after it was locked out Friday morning.

Adam Bell, the city's chief information officer, said officials had to contact Facebook directly to regain access.

"They basically shut us out of our account and then asked us to pay them in order for us to get it back," he said.

Bell said hackers were asking for $2,500 to return the account.

He said the city has a no-ransom policy. When it did not immediately pay, hackers posted a video of two women kissing using the account's story function.

"Everyone in the city is extremely upset by the content that was put on our site," he said. "We work very hard to establish a certain brand and anything that takes away from that is disturbing."

Bell said hackers also began contacting followers of the page, offering to sell them the account for $400.

"They didn't use us as a springboard to attack other people, but they did use the communication platform as an opportunity to solicit money from others who might be willing to buy the site from [them]," Bell said.

The city of Fredericton posted a notice on Facebook asking people not to click on any links sent by Fredericton Tourism and to report the page to Instagram.

How did this happen?

Bell said the Fredericton Police Force is investigating and has some information that points to the hackers being from another country.

"We expect to engage the RCMP national team in cybercrimes," he said.

He said the working theory is that one of the people operating the Instagram account could have clicked on a malicious link.

"All the proper security measures that were available to us were in place," he said.

"But what I'll tell you is cybercrime is an escalating industry. They're consistently coming up with new ways to compromise accounts and new ways to threaten our information assets."

He said all staff get mandatory cybersecurity and phishing training.

He said the city has hired a private company that "has some very specific new technology and expertise" to assist police in the investigation.

He said the financial cost to the city is not clear.