Fredericton installs new traffic circle to ease drive-thru congestion

The City of Fredericton is hoping a new traffic circle will help ease congestion near a Tim Hortons drive-thru on the city's north side.

Traffic jams have been an on-going issue near the Tim Hortons on the corner of Main Street and Wallace Avenue because of people trying to turn into the coffee shop's drive-thru.

Last fall, city council passed a by-law making it illegal to make a left turn from Wallace Avenue into the parking lot, in an effort to avoid traffic backing up onto Main Street.

The by-law didn't become enforceable until last week, when signs were installed directing traffic to a new traffic circle at the bottom of Wallace Avenue, about 250 metres past the parking lot. Motorists who would normally try to turn left now must go to the traffic circle and reverse direction in order to make a right turn into the drive-thru.

The new traffic circle is about 250 metres past Tim Hortons. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Jon Lewis, the traffic engineer with the City of Fredericton, said the congestion has been dangerous at times.

"It's really causing a lot of people to do very aggressive manoeuvres out at the intersection itself," said Lewis.

The backed up traffic was also causing issues for transport trucks trying to get to neighbouring businesses.

Lewis said the city worked with local businesses in the area to come up with a solution that would work for everyone.

Late Thursday morning, and during the lunch rush, the majority of people were still turning left into the parking lot and not following the changes.

The City of Fredericton started to alert the public to the new changes Thursday on social media. (City of Fredericton/Facebook)

Lewis said it's going to take some time for people to get used to it.

"We're not necessarily surprised at this point," Lewis said, adding that since the signs have been installed, they've noticed it working "fairly well" in the mornings when traffic is busiest.

Lewis said enforcement is an option, but the city would rather educate people first.

Emily Pitre is a regular customer at the Main Street Tim Horton's. She said she likes the new traffic changes.

Late Thursday morning, the majority of motorists were not following the new changes. (Gary Moore/CBC )

"It doesn't block traffic up here at the lights," she said.

Duane Wright said he goes to the drive-thru once a day, and agrees that the traffic in the area has been a mess for a long time.

He's happy to drive through the traffic circle to get in the lineup, but worries other people won't follow the changes.

"But they got to stop the people from crossing over," he said. "Everybody's in a hurry today."

Hughie Kincade uses the drive-thru a couple times a week and said he doesn't mind having to drive the short distance to the traffic circle to safely line up for his coffee.

"It's another half-minute out of my life, it ain't going to matter," he said.



