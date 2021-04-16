Great Hall at St. Thomas University seen through a new light

Ned Bowes has given St. Thomas University the gift of light.

Hanging from the ceiling in the Great Hall on the second floor of George Martin Hall is a 19th-century chandelier Bowes painstakingly restored then gave to the university.

It's five feet in diameter and five in height and weighs about 300 pounds. Bowes rewired, restrung and restored the more than 7,000 crystals on the chandelier, loosening them from the brass wiring and cleaning them in a crystal bath.

"My solution was vinegar and water, and I had a sponge and a soft brush," Bowes said. "And you lay it in and you string it through and you clean it simply by hand and then you just put it aside and go to the next and to the next."

Bowes said the work took about 85 hours.

"Time is no concern because you're so involved in your work that the time flies by, and then there's just a rhythm that you establish."

The chandelier originally hung in a public building in Pittsburgh. (Lauren Bird)

The chandelier originally hung in a public building in Pittsburgh, which was demolished.

"The lamp went to an auction house in Chicago when it was acquired by an individual here in Fredericton," said Bowes.

That person gave it to him to restore.

It came in a wooden crate that was six feet by six feet, and Bowes had to hire a forklift and flatbed truck just to move it.

"I moved that three times before I found a home here at St. Thomas."

For Bowes, who graduated from the university in 1973, the Great Hall was the perfect place for the grand chandelier.

"When I graduated from St. Thomas this was a chapel, and we used to spend a lot of time here in quietness and after the altar and everything was gone I thought, 'Where else could such a beautiful lamp be hung other than right here in this great room.'"

Chandelier hanging in the Great Hall at St. Thomas University (Lauren Bird)

Jodi Misheal, vice-president of advancement at St. Thomas, said when the university was approached about the chandelier, it didn't take long to decide.

"Our first reaction was 'Absolutely', because it's gorgeous — it's a work of art," she said. "It's something so beautiful that we would love to have it. So then it was trying to find the right place to put it. And we landed on the Great Hall."

The chandelier isn't the only piece of Bowes's work in the Great Hall. There are two stained-glass windows he created on either side of the room.

"As I was doing this work, it was like a walk down memory lane in a way, simply because of all these years at St. Thomas," said Bowes. "All I could think of — of old friends, people here, people that have since left the planet, in other words, yeah. So it was a wonderful experience."

A campaign surrounding the chandelier will help raise money for current students. It's called the Gift That Keeps on Giving and will begin in the next few weeks. People will be able to sponsor a crystal and all money raised will go toward scholarships and bursaries.

"This was his idea," said Misheal. "And every dollar that's raised from that campaign is going to go directly to students' scholarships and bursaries. So it's the gift that keeps on giving to our students."

Bowes wanted to make sure the chandelier would help students in some tangible way, after a year of cancelled fundraising events and galas — a second purpose for a chandelier with a second life.

"During the restoration, I couldn't find a maker's mark, so that artisan who made the lamp goes unknown forever, probably," said Bowes. "But then when I look at my own work, sometimes I say, 'Wow, I made that?' And there's sort of like disbelief, but it's there, and you did it so hopefully, everyone else likes it."