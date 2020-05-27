Fredericton looking for 'pandemic-related' art proposals

The City of Fredericton is looking for a professional artist living in New Brunswick to design a temporary public art piece in Phoenix Square.

The city is accepting proposals until June 12 and the art will be installed in the first week of July.

Proposals should be focused on New Brunswick's feelings toward the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is up to interpretation by the artist.

Angela Watson, the cultural development officer for the city,said art is a great physical-distance activity because it doesn't need a crowd and can be enjoyed from afar.

All of Phoenix Square, in front of City Hall on Queen Street, can be considered for the art piece.

Watson said a temporary installation give artists the opportunity to do more than a single sculpture.

"We want artists to be creative and use the space. The piece can be integrated into the space, and I'm excited to see what they come up with."

Phoenix Square is part of the city's plan Fredericton al Fresco, aimed at helping local businesses, artists and musicians deal with restrictions during the pandemic.

The plan includes putting bistro-style seating in the square to act as an extension of restaurant patios.

"So many things are being taken away from us right now, so we wanted to bring things to the area."