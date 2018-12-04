Average Fredericton household will pay $22 more in taxes next year

Taxes will be going up in Fredericton in 2019, costing households an extra $22 a year.

At Monday night's council-in-committee meeting, city council voted in principle to include a tax increase of 0.7 per cent in the upcoming budget.

Council also included $350,000 of capital cuts to help offset shortfalls that staff and council call "extraordinary events."

Plans to spend $250,000 on maintenance to York Arena coupled with $100,000 from the city's renewable energy plan will account for those capital cuts.

Extraordinary events

Meanwhile, new Worksafe New Brunswick premiums and the shootings that left four people dead in August, make up nearly $2.1 million shortfalls in the annual budget, which will be offset by the increase and capital cuts.

The city doesn't know exactly how much the new WorkSafeNB premiums will cost, but they estimate it will either be $700,000 or $1 million.

Council gambled Monday when it voted to increase the taxes by 0.7 per cent. That increase will only cover the low estimate of the WorkSafeNB premiums.

Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance committee, says Fredericton taxes haven't been increased in more than 15 years. (CBC)

The city doesn't know when it will find out what the WorkSafeNB premiums are, but should they be responsible for $1 million in premiums, then council will have to go back to the table inside the budget year to make adjustments and look at cutting more capital projects.

Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance committee, admits council is taking a risk choosing this option.

"Everyone was clearly aware that that was going to be something that might have to happen," he said.

The remainder of the shortfalls — which are linked to expenses from the August shooting — will be made up with the capital cuts and increased parking rates.

Coun. Ericson said property assessments came back higher than anticipated and will also help absorb some of the cost.

Other options

Council had two other options to choose between Monday, both would've covered the higher estimate of what the WorkSafeNB premiums could cost.

One option would have been to raise taxes by 1.34 per cent with no capital cuts, and another option would would have raised taxes by 1 per cent and still make the $350,000 capital cuts.

Coun. Kate Rogers was one of four people who voted against the option that council chose. She would've preferred to take the 1 per cent increase to ensure council had the possible WorkSafeNB premiums covered.

"We know that it might not cover that bill, and we're still going to try to figure it out," said Rogers. "I'd rather plan appropriately up front."

Projects safe for now

Last week Coun. Ericson said all projects were on the table during budget discussions to make up some of the shortfalls, including the Officers' Square revamp, the all-wheel sports plaza, a new performing arts centre and a new swimming pool.

But, those projects aren't affected by council's vote Monday evening.

Skateboarder Rodney Mann is happy the skatepark won't be cut in the 2019 budget. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Rodney Mann is with Skateboard Fredericton Inc., and is relieved that the all-wheel sports plaza was no longer an option to cut.

"We're really happy not to see ourselves in the budget cuts for next year, and not having the project deferred is really nice too."

Council will vote on the budget later this month.