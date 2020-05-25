20 road projects on the docket for Fredericton construction season

The City of Fredericton is ready to ramp up its road work for the season, but four of the planned 20 projects are already underway.

Greg McCann, a project engineer with the city, said some projects in school zones were able to start up early because of the pandemic.

And, he said, with COVID-19 causing many to work from home, there could be fewer traffic tie-ups this season.

"There's reduced traffic volumes so that certainly helps with traffic congestion anywhere in and around these projects," said McCann.

Pandemic considerations

McCann said the pandemic did cause the city to change its contracting this construction season.

The city was in the middle of its tendering process when the pandemic hit, requiring officials to quickly include language in contracts saying the city can cancel projects at any time because of the pandemic.

"Some of the projects were cancelled," said McCann.

"We planned to be on Regent Street, the lower end this year between Queen and King. As well as Union Street. ... That played on impacts to local businesses, first dealing with reduced business due to the pandemic and then reduced business due to construction. Those have been put off until next year."

When and where

Some of the major infrastructure projects the city will be working on this summer include;

Brookside Drive — Extensive work will be done to both sewage and water lines and surface paving and sidewalk renewal. The street will be closed between Rose Court and Oakland Avenue.

Officers' Square — Traffic along Point Saint Anne Boulevard and Queen Street will be restricted while further work is done in the square. The sidewalk running along the square will also be closed.

The 104th Regiment of Foot Bridge — Decking will be replaced on the bridge later in the year.

A full list of projects can be found on the city's website.