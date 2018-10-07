'Celebrating the city': Fredericton once again joins hands in wake of shooting

It was an evening of celebration in Fredericton after what's been a tough two months for the city.

About 3,000 people gathered in the Aitken Centre for the Fredericton Strong concert, which featured top acts from across the East Coast and beyond.

"People have had a sombre summer," said Fredericton-born musician David Myles, who was the master of ceremonies for the event.

Fredericton-born musician David Myles was the master of ceremonies for the benefit concert. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"It was important to do an event that was about celebration, and about celebrating the city, and celebrating all parts of the city that have helped make the city what it is."

And celebrate they did. East Coast acts such as Ria Mae, Tristan Horncastle, Matt Andersen, Neon Dreams, Matt Mays and Classified put on a show for the crowd.

The acts had people dancing, singing and cheering for most of the evening.

Myles said benefit concert quickly came together after the shooting on Aug. 10 that killed two civilians and two Fredericton police officers.

Ria Mae was one of the East Coast acts that took part in the Fredericton Strong concert. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Donald Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright were killed in the shooting that day along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of the Fredericton police force.

"It felt like me and a bunch of other musicians including Matt Andersen were looking for something, some way to help our hometown," said Myles.

Organizer Matt Cleveland said the event raised over $80,000, which will be split between the Chalmers Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Red Cross and the New Brunswick Chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Moment of silence

Matt Andersen quickly had the crowd singing along when he started playing With a Little Help From My Friends. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Midway through the evening, Andersen had people belting out lyrics as he performed a fitting rendition of With a Little Help From My Friends.

Just before Andersen took the stage, Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien addressed the crowd. He asked everyone in attendance to stand, hold someone's hand and remember the lives lost on Aug. 10.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien asked the crowd to take a moment of silence for the four people who died in the August shooting. (Philip Drost/CBC)

O'Brien said that day had been the darkest day in the city's history, but it wasn't the end of the story.

"On that dark day I told the nation that that morning was perhaps the worst we've seen in Fredericton, but over the next few days and weeks you'll see the best of Fredericton, and that's what we're doing here everybody," said O'Brien.

O'Brien said the evening was a "part of the healing process but also just another way to celebrate the wonderful city we live in."

Frank Kadillac of Neon Dreams had his dance moves on display on Saturday night. (Philip Drost/CBC)

But besides that moment, the crowd was able to celebrate the city of Fredericton.

"This is why music is so important. It can really provide us with these opportunities to come together," said Myles.