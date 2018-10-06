Fredericton Strong benefit concert to surpass expectations

Fredericton is going to be rockin' for a cause Saturday night.

A dozen artists will take the stage at the Aitken Centre for a nearly sold-out show to support the community following a deadly shooting in August.

The artists feature some of the top East Coast acts, including Classified, Matt Mays, Matt Andersen, Neon Dreams and Tristan Horncastle. The event will be emceed by Fredericton's David Myles.

The concert was put together by Bell Media and Newcap Radio — two competing radio stations — to show support for Fredericton, which was shaken after the shooting left four people dead.

Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, of the Fredericton police were among the dead. Civilians Donald Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, were the other victims.

Steve Jones, a Newcap Radio vice president, said the event is shaping up to be a huge success.

The Aitken Centre can hold 4,200 for concerts. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

He said the concert is close to being sold out. Originally, the stage was expected to limit the number of people who could be inside the Aitken Centre, but Jones said after the stage was set up more seats became available.

"The ticket sales far exceeded our expectations," he said. "We thought the venue with the stage would have been about 2,500 and I think our ticket sales are going to be above 3,000, which is unreal for a city the size of Fredericton."

The Aitken Centre can hold a little more 4,200 for concerts.

Jones doesn't know how much money has been collected, but said it has surpassed the amount organizers expected.

The total will be announced at the concert tonight, he said.

One of the hard parts for Jones was deciding the artists. He said many local artists and Canadian artists reached out to be a part of the jam-packed concert.

They settled on 12 artists to play the five-hour concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Jones also said that tickets were set aside for the families of the victims and the first-responders.

He said the reason behind the concert is not lost on the organizers. Jones said they have taken every security precaution to make sure concert-goers feel safe while supporting their community.

He said the point of the concert is about bringing Fredericton together after an event that shattered the lives of many people and not about money. Jones said the proceeds will help the organizations that provided assistance in August.

Proceeds of the concert will go to the Chalmers Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Red Cross and the New Brunswick chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.