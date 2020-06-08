Environment Canada finds no evidence of tornado in Fredericton

An Environment Canada meteorologist based in Fredericton says she has found no evidence that a tornado touched down in the area on Friday evening, but there may have been something just as damaging.

"We have investigated some of the damage areas and it just looks like generally probably a straight-line wind event — possibly a microburst," said Jill Maepea.

A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. Environment Canada says these can result in damage intensity similar to that associated with a strong tornado.

One of the hardest hit areas was near the city limit with the rural community of Hanwell.

"It looked like a regular disaster zone," said Hanwell Mayor Susan Cassidy.

The storm did a great deal of damage at the Hanwell mini home park and took down about 200 trees at the Kingswood golf course across the street, she said.

"Mobile homes, a few of them were taken actually right off their foundations, major tree damage, roofs ripped of, siding was ripped off," said Cassidy.

Line workers repair storm damage along Hanwell Road. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Several residents registered with the Canadian Red Cross, she said, for help with emergency lodging.

The damage happened in a swath of a few hundred metres, said Cassidy.

A spokesperson for Kingswood said it will take a least a month to clean up, but the courses will still open as planned on Wednesday.

Maepea said she visited the area and saw that most of the trees had fallen in a northwesterly direction.

Had there been a tornado, she said, trees would have fallen in various directions and damage to buildings would have been more severe.

She said she verified with her colleagues at Environment Canada's storm prediction centre in Dartmouth, N.S., and they did not see a rotation on any of their radar images during that period.

"They have access to the Doppler radar hands-on. … They did review it and they didn't believe a rotation signature could be seen."

CBC News meteorologist Tina Simpkin agrees the evidence on the ground sounds like it was not a tornado that hit Hanwell.

But some "very well educated watchers," including Northern Tornado Project lead Dave Sills, picked up on brief signatures of rotation aloft, she said.

Looks like a trio of supercells moved across New Brunswick in the last couple of hours - two right-movers and a left-mover. One hammered the Frederiction area - damage reported. Will be following up... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbNTP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbNTP</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7e7PhwyNb">pic.twitter.com/t7e7PhwyNb</a> —@dave_sills

"That's what super cells do," said Simpkin. "They rotate."

Meanwhile, microbursts are normally associated with dying thunderstorms.

"These, while they were doing a lot of damage, were developing," Simpkin said.

Regardless of whether a tornado touched down, noted Simpkin, a severe thunderstorm can do just as much damage.

"We have to be on guard and when there are thunderstorms in the forecast, pay attention to the weather."

Wind gusts of 90 km/h were recorded during the storm at Environment Canada's two weather stations in the area, one of which is in the city centre and the other at the airport.

It's likely gusts exceeded that in localized areas that sustained more storm damage, she said.

The storm itself was moving at 50 to 60 km/h, she said, which enhanced the wind speed.

Maepea said it's more common to get winds this strong in winter. She said on occasions when it happens at this time of year, the foliage can have a parachute effect on trees that causes many to fall.

Besides Hanwell, other hard hit areas included the College Hill and East Platt neighbourhoods of Fredericton, as well as Douglas and Durham Bridge.

One of Odell Park's "signature" pine trees, near the lodge, sustained major damage, said Mike Glynn, a forester with the city.

A large pine tree was damaged during a severe thunderstorm Friday in Odell Park. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Glynn said more than 70 trees or limbs were downed on city right-of-ways.

He said it would take weeks to identify the damage elsewhere and clean everything up.

Glynn said staff would have to be redeployed from other city departments.

He noted the city has seen this type of damage before.

"Unfortunately, it's something we need to expect," he said.

Widespread tree trimming has been done in recent years to reduce the risk of power outages.

But that didn't prevent more than 100 outages caused by trees and branches that fell on lines during Friday's storm and its aftermath, said Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power.

A damaged tree took down lines on George Street in downtown Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"You can do so much, but trees get old, they get dry, their roots get weak. … If there's a 50- or 60-foot tree next to a line that has a 10, 15, 20-foot right-of-way, the tree's going to win every time when it falls."

Belliveau said 10 power poles were broken because of trees falling.

He said many municipalities have been asking NB Power how to eliminate the risk of trees falling on lines.

"There really has to be conversations going forward about how much more right-of-way can we have," Belliveau said.

"It could be the single biggest issue in helping to address the problem."