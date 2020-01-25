Fredericton woman credits social media for finding stolen truck

A Fredericton, N.B., woman credits social media for finding her family's truck just hours after it was stolen from her driveway Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Joleen Dable heard someone start the truck, a Ford 350 with a snowplow attached, that was parked in their driveway.

She was startled, and called her husband, who was out of town and driving back from Halifax that morning.

"To my surprise, I looked out the window and there was someone in it and just took off with our vehicle," Dable said.

Joleen Dable said she heard she watched someone drive away with the truck while she was awake with her two-year-old son. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The vehicle was locked and the keys were inside the house.

"I just realized, 'Oh my goodness, I think somebody stole our vehicle,'" Dable said when she spoke with her husband, confirming that he wasn't the person in the truck.

After she called the police, Dable made a post on Facebook explaining what happened to the truck.

"I felt violated the whole day," Dable said. "How can people be so cruel, right?"

But casting a net on social media worked.

The post she made was widely shared and found its way to two woodcutters working on an isolated road in Nackawic, about 40 minutes from Dable's house.

Joleen Dable credits social media for finding the stolen truck. (Submitted/Joleen Dable)

And around 11 a.m. Friday, Dable had a message from the workers. They thought they had found the vehicle.

"They sent me a picture of our plow truck in the middle of the woods in Nackawic," she said.

The two guys who found the truck stayed there until Dable's husband and the RCMP arrived.

Dable said it looks like the thief tried to plow an isolated road in the woods and got stuck before abandoning the vehicle.

Dable said it's too early to know the extent of the damage to the truck because it's still with the RCMP while they investigate.

But, she said the lock on the front door of the truck is broken and the dashboard is torn apart.

Dable said she's happy that the truck was found in piece, but the whole experience was eerie.

"Last night, I couldn't sleep. I felt violated."

"And for somebody to have done something like that, it means that we were being watched."