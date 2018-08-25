Skip to Main Content
Fredericton police investigate early morning stabbing
New Brunswick

Fredericton police investigate early morning stabbing

Fredericton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 65 Brunswick St. early Friday.

Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening

CBC News ·
A stabbing on Brunswick Street is not a random incident, the Fredericton Police Force says. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Fredericton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 65 Brunswick St. around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, said a news release from Sgt. Ross Chandler.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a conscious man with a serious stab wound. He was taken to Dr. Everett Chalmer's Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have spoken to witnesses and do not believe it was a random stabbing.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|