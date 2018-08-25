Fredericton police investigate early morning stabbing

Fredericton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 65 Brunswick St. around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, said a news release from Sgt. Ross Chandler.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a conscious man with a serious stab wound. He was taken to Dr. Everett Chalmer's Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police have spoken to witnesses and do not believe it was a random stabbing.