Fredericton police investigate early morning stabbing
Fredericton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 65 Brunswick St. early Friday.
Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening
Fredericton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 65 Brunswick St. around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, said a news release from Sgt. Ross Chandler.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a conscious man with a serious stab wound. He was taken to Dr. Everett Chalmer's Hospital.
His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Police have spoken to witnesses and do not believe it was a random stabbing.