Fredericton mayor promises new relationship with St. Mary's First Nation

A new tradition is being adopted in both Fredericton and Saint John as municipal councils in the province begin their terms.

Both city councils are incorporating land acknowledgements into the beginning of their meetings, starting this week.

Graydon Nicholas, who is from Tobique First Nation and a former lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick, delivered the acknowledgement in Saint John. In Fredericton, St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies gave a speech during the swearing in ceremony.

"We are prepared to be partners with you as we extend our hands in peace and friendship," said Chief Polchies.

"This very building, my great, great grandfather stood outside and sold baskets, and bartered with local folk from the city to share, and to care, and to be respectful of the land."

The previous Fredericton council's relationship with St. Mary's First Nation ended on a sour note. Last month, a former councillor was reprimanded for using a derogatory word to describe First Nations people.

But both Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers and Chief Allan Polchies said the relationship between the communities is changing for the better, and land acknowledgements are just part of that.

"It's about having a voice and making sure that our voice is being heard and being inclusive," said Polchies after the meeting.

"I come tonight to offer my hand to peace and friendship and continue to have that dialogue, not only on the contributions we will continue to make to better our citizens on the north side or in St. Mary's First Nation as well as in the whole city," he said.

Rogers said the previous council had been working on its relationship with St. Mary's, but she hopes this council will go further.

"It's recognizing always the huge benefit that we have that we reside in Wolastoq territory with St. Mary's and other Indigenous peoples -- Wolastoqey people, an honour but also a huge benefit for our city and something that we should be embracing more often," she said.

Rogers said the relationship won't just involve consultation with First Nations on specific issues.

"We will consult in all that we do."