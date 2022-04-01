St. Mary's First Nation signs agreement with Fredericton on policing services

St. Mary's First Nation, also known as Sitansisk, has signed an agreement with the City of Fredericton that will continue work to ensure that First Nation bylaws are properly enforced by police.

The two-year agreement was ratified during a special meeting on Thursday.

The agreement details plans for improved communications between the First Nation and the Fredericton Police Force, increased response capabilities and a program to mentor youth.

Chief Allan Polchies was not available for an interview on Friday.

In 2020, a 10-year agreement was struck down after the First Nation expressed concern over the inclusion and enforcement of their bylaws.

One concern was related to the enforcement of the trespassing bylaw in the community.

These measures have included checkpoints and the installation of cameras at main intersections to prevent non-members of the Indigenous community, located on Fredericton's north side, from entering the reserve at night time.

"We still have some work to do with respect to the bylaw enforcement piece, to identify which bylaws are applicable and how we can get that through the Chief and band council," Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown said.

Work is ongoing to have the bylaws acknowledged in the judicial system.

All three levels of government will contribute to funding the agreement, which remains in effect until March 31, 2024.