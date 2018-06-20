Fredericton robbery sends victim to the hospital with minor injuries
The Fredericton police responded to a robbery on the city's south side early Wednesday morning that sent the victim to the hospital with minor injuries.
The police say the victim has been treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.
Fredericton police, including officers on patrol, K9 services and major crime detectives, responded to the robbery at around 12:45 a.m.
No arrests have been made, but the major crimes team is investigating the robbery.