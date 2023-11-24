Was that thunder snow? What Fredericton saw during Wednesday night's snowstorm

The snowstorm much of the Fredericton region was treated to on Wednesday night started out the same as any other, but as the snow began to mix with rain, you might have noticed something strange.

"Once in a lifetime kind of thing for me," said Brad Paul, who was at home during the storm.

"And then I was just sitting there watching a little bit of the hockey game around that time, getting ready for bed, and all of a sudden you see this flash of yellow light,. It's like, what's going on?"

Paul said he stepped away from the game and went to the window, where he became fixated on the flashes of colour.

"It was just a flash of greenish-coloured, kind of lime light, and it lit up my window in my living room," Paul said.

Brad Paul was watching a hockey game when he noticed the bright flashes out his window, and says it was a once in a lifetime experience. (Lars Schwarz/CBC News)

"I was like, wow, that's really weird. I was very caught up with it."

But what exactly were he and others seeing that night.

"With no lightning strikes detected in the area on Wednesday, we can likely rule out thunder snow," said Ryan Snoddon, CBC meteorologist for the Atlantic region.

He said it's more likely that the flashes were power flashes or power arcs.

"When there is heavy wet snow on the power lines and some gusty winds … the power lines sway back and fourth and can touch each other more easily, causing them to arc and flash," Snoddon said.

"Or … snow-covered branches can be weighted down and touch the power lines, causing the same arcs and flashes."

A spokesperson from NB Power confirmed that there were power flashes due to power arcs on Wednesday.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says what people saw Wednesday night wasn't thunder snow, but instead was likely power flashes or power arcing on electrical wires. (CBC)

Regardless of what it was, Frederictonians were captivated.

Julie Christie first got a glimpse while hanging out with a friend, who originally didn't believe her.

Finally her friend saw flashes and was convinced.

"It was like a bright, bluish green I would say. There was one red flash too. The whole sky was lit up," Christie said.

She said she had never seen anything like it and was shocked by how long it lasted for, "I would say it lasted at least three Mississippi seconds long."

"It was really, really, really bright, and the colour didn't seem like it would be lightning."