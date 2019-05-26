City of Fredericton to play a supporting role in plastics ban, councillor says

Fredericton councillors say they support Ottawa's decision to ban single-use plastics by 2021, but the city is unlikely to take any measures until then to curb plastic pollution.

Councillors on the public safety and environment committee voted Tuesday to send a letter of support to the province to back the federal plan would ban plastic bags, straws, cutlery and other single-use plastic items.

Committee chair Stephen Chase said he feels this is the most appropriate action for municipalities to take.

"If there were no federal or provincial framework brought down, then I think it might be appropriate for the municipality to take some action," Chase said.

If each municipality set its own standards and regulation on single-use plastics, it would create a "hodgepodge of regulatory measures" that would confuse consumers, industry and retailers, Chase said in an interview Wednesday.

"I would prefer to see us supporting a national or possibly provincial scheme, so that uniform treatment of single-use plastics is achieved," he said.

Coun. Stephen Chase said the city will wait for a plan of action on single-use plastics to come from the federal government. (CBC News)

Chase also said provincial and federal government can better enforce regulations than municipalities can.

Before the federal government announced its plan this week to ban single-use plastics, Chase said city staff were examining the bylaws passed or being considered by Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe to restrict distribution of single-use plastic bags to see how it could be replicated in Fredericton.

Now the plan is to wait for a framework from the federal government.

"We would definitely wish to be a leader, but I think the initiative at the national level has overtaken that opportunity," Chase said.

"We'll wait and see what the feds come up with, and at the same time encourage the New Brunswick minister of the environment to be giving careful examination to this matter as well."

Chase said there could definitely be a role for the city when it comes to public education and awareness on the dangers of single-use plastics, but there are no current plans for a campaign.