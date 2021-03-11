Grade 12 student inspires new perspective in shop class

Cassandra Price has a tool kit of brushes and soaps and a big shop vac to help her detail her teacher's car.

"Okay, I got it," she tells her teacher as she turns on the vacuum cleaner.

Price is a Grade 12 student at Fredericton High School. She has Down syndrome and is thriving in shop class, where she's learning how to detail cars.

"She comes in feisty and ready to go every day, and she laughs with her classmates and her EA (educational assistant) and she just brings joy to our classroom," said teacher Tara McNeill.

That joy is evident when Price is asked how she feels about coming to shop class and doing the detail work -- she claps her hands and wiggles her shoulders in delight.

Grade 12 student Cassandra Price details a vehicle in shop class. (Ed Hunter)

McNeill is a red seal automotive technician and a ticketed welder. Under her supervision, Price vacuums the seats and polishes the dash.

McNeill knew Price from the hallways and asked her resource teacher if the student could join the Auto Care and Maintenance Costs class.

It turned out Price had an interest in detailing.

"She vacuums, she shows the kids how to use the vacuum," said McNeill. "She just works right along with them. She knows what to do. And we show her stuff, like how to do stuff. And her classmates are there to help her. And it just works."

It all helps in building her skills to help her get a job when she graduates high school. McNeill said Price's confidence has grown since she started coming to the class.

Fredericton High School student inspires new perspective in shop class CBC News New Brunswick 2:06 Cassandra Price has a love of cars that led her to learn all about detailing. Now she's the one teaching others a valuable lesson. 2:06

"She rolls into the classroom and she's like, 'I belong here.' So we're very happy that she has got that [comfort] now."

But McNeill said Price has also brought something special to the auto-shop class.

"She has inspired us to change the way we think," she said. "She has inspired us to change the way we do things."

McNeill said spending time with Price made her rethink the school's shop.

"I have a long term goal of revamping our large shop so that it is ability friendly."

Grade 12 student Cassandra Price. (Ed Hunter)

She's consulting with the resources department to work out how the shop could be reconfigured so it's a space that's friendly for everyone.

"Ideas like that are why we're going to get that shop and redo it so that there is ample space for everybody to move around, clean out the junk and really focus on what we need to focus on, which is serving all of our students."