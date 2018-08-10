Prayer vigil planned after Fredericton shooting

A prayer vigil will be held Friday evening in Fredericton after the deaths of four people, including two police officers, in the city earlier in the day.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church on Maine Street on the city's north side.

The Anglican Diocese of Fredericton is organizing the vigil, which is open to everyone.

"It's hard to believe this is happening in New Brunswick at all," Bishop David Edwards said.

"My hope is that we'll come together in support of each other."

He said the vigil will include prayer, times of silence and lighting candles.

The bishop said the shooting was the first event of this nature that has occurred since he assumed his post more than three years ago.

Within about half an hour of hearing the news, Edwards said, he knew some kind of event to bring people together would be needed.

He offered condolences to the families of those affected by the shooting.