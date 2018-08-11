What we know about the victims of the Fredericton shooting

Police have identified the four victims of a deadly Friday morning shooting in Fredericton as a local couple and two police officers who responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex.

Matthew Vincent Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Bobbie Lee Wright

Wright was the last of the victims of Friday's shooting identified.

On August 2, the 32-year-old shared on Facebook that she was in a relationship with Donald Adam Robichaud, also a victim of the shooting.

Bobbie Lee Wright was in a relationship with one of the other shooting victims. (Facebook)

Donald Adam Robichaud

​Known to friends and family as Donnie, Robichaud was a local musician and father of three described as "the best guy you could ever meet" by his cousin and best friend Sean Callahan.

He moved into the building where the shooting occurred just a few months ago.

Robichaud, 42, had started a new relationship about two weeks ago "and he just couldn't believe how happy he was," Callahan said.

"The guy had a smile on his face."

Robichaud, who specialized in auto body work, spent his free time riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and playing bass guitar in local bands.

But his biggest pride, Callahan said, was his children.

"They loved their father. He loved his kids."

Donnie Robichaud, centre, poses with his sons Draiden and Zakkery in this family handout photo. (Melissa Robichaud handout via Canadian Press)

Const. Lawrence Robert Costello

Costello, 45, is one of two police officers who died while responding to reports of shots fired at a Fredericton apartment complex.

He was a 20-year veteran of the force who worked on various teams throughout his career, including as a detective.

He is survived by his partner and four children.

In a statement released through police, his partner, Jackie McLean, described Costello as "the single most positive person" she'd ever met.

"That was obvious to everyone who met him. He had a special way of dealing with people: fair, but strong and tough when needed.

"He was the only officer I've ever known to write a ticket and have the recipient thank him for it."

She said Costello spent years working in a specialized unit that dealt with "some tough investigations" but that he was dedicated to helping others, and "did the job with passion and the utmost professionalism, and always came home with a smile on his face."

McLean said that "Robb's mom was the most important woman in his life" and that he was "extraordinarily proud of his daughters."

Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns

Burns, 43, is the other slain while responding to the call.

In a statement released through the police, her family offered " sincerest condolences to the family of Cst. Robb Costello, and the other victims who lost their lives."

Her family thanked the Fredericton Police Force officers and other first responders who answered the call and came to help.

"Sara absolutely loved her job, and went to work each shift committed to serving this great community. We appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve," the statement read.

Const. Jeff Bartsch, who studied at the Atlantic Police Academy with Burns, said "She's a very, very hard worker, a very fun-loving mother. She had really beautiful kids."

Fredericton police officer Sara Burns, 43, leaves behind a husband and three children. (Facebook)

In their time at the academy, he got to know Burns as someone who "would do anything for you and had a real true aspiration to be a police officer." He said she balanced her workload and studying with her family obligations, with her husband being supportive of her dedication.

The academy would choose Burns as a leader among the 44 cadets, and she served the role just like a den mother, "looking out for every one of us there as if we were her own children," said Bartsch. "She was a true person, a true angel to look after people."

With files from the CBC's Colin McPhail, Elizabeth Fraser and Karissa Donkin.