Man in critical condition after shooting in Fredericton

A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday on the city's north side, Fredericton police say.

Calls came in just after 12:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot outside a home, said a news release from police.

Officers got there and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a vehicle before the officers arrived, police said.

It doesn't appear to be a random act, said police, who appealed for tips from the public.