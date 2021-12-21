Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Man in critical condition after shooting in Fredericton

The Fredericton Police Force says a man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting early this morning on the city's north side.

Police called to north side of city early Tuesday morning

Fredericton police were called to an area outside a home on the north side early Tuesday morning. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday on the city's north side, Fredericton police say.

Calls came in just after 12:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot outside a home, said a news release from police.

Officers got there and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a vehicle before the officers arrived, police said.

It doesn't appear to be a random act, said police, who appealed for tips from the public.

