Fredericton shooting suspect appears in court Monday

Matthew Vincent Raymond, the man accused of killing four people, including two police officers, in Fredericton in August will appear in provincial court Monday morning.

It is the 48-year-old's second appearance since his arrest Aug. 10, the day of the shootings.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Police have said all four victims were hit by bullets from a long gun fired from the third storey of an apartment building on Brookside Drive on the city's north side.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham suggested during Raymond's first appearance on Aug. 24 that it was unlikely his client will enter a plea during his next court appearance, which is to focus on disclosure and the next steps in the court process.

At the time, Gorham said he didn't expect to receive "much of a disclosure" during this court appearance because Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston requested coming back to court in early October so she could have time to prepare the "large" disclosure of evidence.

There were more than 50 people, including the families of Robichaud and Wright, at the first court appearance.

Gorham, who practises in Saint John and Toronto, was appointed by the government.

"I will honestly assist my client and I will help him obtain what the law offers for him," he said earlier. "At the same time, however, I can feel a sense of sadness and a sense of tragedy here."

Officers responded to gunfire

Victims of the Aug. 10 shooting from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

The day of the shootings, ​Fredericton police responded to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex at 7:10 a.m.

Costello and Burns, the first officers to arrive at 237 Brookside Dr., Building C, were shot and killed trying to help two civilians — later identified as Robichaud and Wright.

Raymond was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen by police, a court document revealed.

Following his release from hospital, Raymond was ​transferred to an undisclosed provincial jail and remains in remand.