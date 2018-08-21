'Cannot go back': Co-workers help single father, son move after Fredericton shooting

A young father and his son are trying to move on with their lives in the aftermath of the Aug. 10th shooting that left four people dead.

With the help of Abrahim Kamara's co-workers and friends at the York Care Centre nursing home where he works, things are slowly getting back to normal for his family.

Kamara was living in the apartment complex on Brookside Drive in Fredericton when the shooting started early Friday morning.

The single father had moved his car closer to the main door of Building D to load it. He held the door for Donnie Robichaud as he headed out to pack his car.

Kamara says that's when the shooting started. But he won't talk about what he saw or heard that morning.

Robichaud, 42, and his girlfriend Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, were shot to death. Fredericton police Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were killed when they arrived on scene and tried to help.

The Fredericton Police Force and RCMP began clearing apartments soon afterward.

"When the police came to rescue us, they hit the door, and my son dropped," Kamara said. "So when the police entered, and saw my son on the ground, they kneeled, and put their arms down and said 'I am here to rescue you guys. I'm here to rescue you, don't be afraid.' "

Son refused to go back

After being evacuated from the apartment and assisted with accommodations for a few days, Kamara said his son Ayouba refused to go back. After living for 12 years in a refugee camp in West Africa, the pair had made Fredericton home but returning to the apartment was too much.

"I told them that I cannot go back," said Kamara. "My son also did not want to go back there because he had a fear, he was traumatized."

That's when staff at his workplace stepped in to help. Kamara had called in to work on the morning of the shooting to tell them he would miss his shift.

"I think the minute they heard that one of their coworkers had the misfortune of being in that area, and affected the way that they were, without question they just stepped up to the plate and couldn't do enough," said Robin Rickard, vice president of operations at York Care Centre.

"I immediately placed a call to some of our staff who rallied around and started to provide for his immediate needs."

Moved to new apartment

The father and son were offered an apartment at the centre for a month. Some co-workers helped him move. Others provided food and money. The two are also being offered counselling.

"I say thanks so much to Almighty God and to York Care Centre for what they're doing for us, for what they're doing for me," said Kamara. "Today, I am here, I feel free. My son was very happy when I told him we found a place. Because he was saying 'Dad, I can't go back to that place, to Brookside Drive', so I had to move."

Abrahim Kamara and his son, Ayouba will be staying in an apartment at York Care Centre after being evacuated from the complex where four people were shot to death. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Tim Boone, a manager at the nursing home, said colleagues found clothing for the father and son, as well as a basket of items.

Kamara said he only returned briefly to his apartment in Building D. And while he doesn't live there anymore, his car is still sitting in the parking lot.

The car was damaged as it was moved by an armoured police vehicle during the investigation, and Kamara can no longer drive it.

When he reported the incident, police offered him a file number and told him to file an insurance claim. However, the single father had no collision coverage.

Co-worker's helped

That's when Kamara's employer stepped in and contacted an insurance agent on his behalf. Nordic Insurance agreed to provide Kamara with a nine-day car rental. The firm will also either pay for repairs or offer him the value of the car.

Boone is hoping the insurance gets settled soon.

Abrahim Kamara's car was damaged when it was moved during the investigation. He can't drive it now and is waiting to see what the insurance will do. (Catherine Harrop/CBC) "Obviously I would've thought someone would've stepped up, probably shouldn't say the city should've stepped up, but I would think that they should," said Boone.

In an email, Wayne Knorr, communications manager with the city of Fredericton, wrote: "We are aware of the incident and it is being addressed through the proper process."

But despite everything that happened, Kamara is grateful for the the support.

"I was feeling alone ... but they came to my rescue and did everything for me," he said. "They asked me what I want, you know? It's too much. However, put it up to God. My family says thanks."