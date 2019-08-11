Fredericton's heart continues to heal, 1 year after deadly shootings

A sombre day came to a close with a moment of silence as people stretched out their arms and held hands with family, friends and strangers to mark the first anniversary of a shooting that shook Fredericton and claimed the lives of four people.

Organizers say nearly 2,000 people formed a human chain as part of Hands and Hearts Across the City, stretching across the Bill Thorpe Walking bridge and along the shore of the St. John River Saturday evening.

People gathered just as they did a few days after the Aug. 10, 2018, shooting to remember Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns who were killed that day.

"I have a heart for this city, and I have a heart for people," said Jeff Morgan of Durham Bridge.

Jeff Morgan and his wife Jeannie held hands Saturday night as part of the chain of people stretched along the St. John River. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Morgan said attending events like this is important for the healing process.

"It just proves how strong Fredericton is and how much love there is."

A few days after the shooting took place, a similar event was held — only the tone last year was one of disbelief and shock about what happened in the community.

Jeannine Noel-Fullarton, left, and her friends gathered on the Bill Thorpe walking bridge. (Gary Moore/CBC)

A year later, there were still tears in the lineup as people held hands and stood silent for a moment of reflection.

But the mood was more reflective this year, according to one of the organizers Jessica Millier.

"Definitely a healing time still, but definitely not as solemn," Millier said following Saturday night's event.

People of all ages showed their support for their community Saturday night. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Jeannine Noel-Fullarton of Fredericton said it's important to take time to come together as a community and admits she was emotional again this year.

"It's an event that we cannot forget," Noel-Fullarton said wearing a white T-shirt that said, "Fredericton Strong."

Elliott Keizer of Fredericton's north side wanted to show his support to the families of the victims.

"It's important for those of us in the community who wish we could do more, but we couldn't — or never had the chance. And, it's just a chance to show a little bit of support."