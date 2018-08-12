Justin Trudeau to meet with Fredericton Police Force members after deadly shooting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Fredericton Police Force members and their families this afternoon, following the shooting in the city Friday that claimed the lives of two municipal officers and two civilians.

It will be a private meeting, according to the itinerary issued by Trudeau's office.

He was previously scheduled to be in New Brunswick's capital city to participate in a Fredericton Pride event.

The prime minister will then lay flowers outside the police department, where there is a growing memorial of flowers, cards, balloons and teddy bears to honour the fallen officers and express sympathy for the rest of the force.

Constables Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, were killed Friday while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Brookside Drive in the city's north end at 7:10 a.m. AT.

The officers, the first to arrive on scene, were trying to help two civilians who had been shot when they were gunned down.

Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, also died Friday.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is in custody, charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Four people died from gunshot wounds in Fredericton's north end last Friday, from the left: Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, Constables Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns 43, and Donald Adam Robichaud, 42. (Facebook/Fredericton Police Force)

The Fredericton Police Force will not hold a news conference today to provide an update on the shooting "due to other considerations," spokesperson Alycia Bartlette advised the media in an email.

"We will be updating with any other relevant information when we can," she said.

Funeral details for Costello and Burns are expected to be released later in the day, she added.

Alex Browne,10, visits the memorial outside the police station with his father to leave a framed picture of Wonder Woman he drew to honour Const. Sara Burns. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

The prime minister previously said he was moved by the heroism of the first responders who rushed to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired.

"They did not think twice about what they had to do to keep their fellow Canadians safe. They were unflinching in their duty," he said in a statement to reporters.

"We will not forget the two fallen police officers whose sacrifice no doubt saved lives and prevented even greater tragedy."

Trudeau also phoned New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant on Friday promising federal assistance, including the services of RCMP investigators, to aid Fredericton police as they grapple with the aftermath of deadly shooting.