Regimental funeral planned for 2 Fredericton officers killed in shooting

A regimental funeral will be held to honour the lives of the two Fredericton Police Force officers killed in the line of duty during a shooting on the city's north side on Friday, the city announced Sunday.

The funeral details "are forthcoming," city spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said in a statement.

Books of condolences are also being set up at Fredericton City Hall and the Saint John Police Force's headquarters next week for members of the public to sign.

Constables Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, were killed while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Brookside Drive at 7:10 a.m. AT on Friday.

They were shot as they approached two civilians who were lying on the ground. Couple, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, also died Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are now with the families, friends and colleagues of the two brave police officers who gave their lives in order to protect and serve, and with the families of the other two victims of this senseless act of violence," Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien said in a statement Sunday.

Fredericton police Chief Leanne Fitch thanked the public for the outpouring of support, "as demonstrated by the flowers and cards that are left in front of the police station.

"Everyone in our community is hurting with the deaths of four of our citizens, but the support of the community to our fallen officers, the two others killed and all of their families and friends is appreciated," she said in an emailed statement.

Fredericton police Chief Leanne Fitch, pictured here at a news conference Friday, issued a statement Sunday extending 'sincere thanks' on behalf of the force for the public's support. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

In Fredericton, the book of condolences for the families, friends and colleagues of the two fallen officers will be available in council chambers, at 397 Queen St., starting 10 a.m. Monday.

In Saint John, books of condolences will be available at 1 Peel Plaza, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., also starting Monday.

"We invite any member of the community who would like to express their sympathies and condolences to visit the station," Saint John interim police Chief Bruce Connell said in a statement.

The books will be presented to the families of Costello and Burns on behalf of the Saint John force and citizens of the Greater Saint John area on the day of the funeral, he said.

Costello, a 20-year veteran, worked on various teams throughout his career. He leaves behind his partner and four children.

Burns, who had only been on the force for two years and served as auxiliary for two years prior, leaves behind her husband and three children.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is in custody and faces four counts of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.