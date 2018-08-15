Judge mulls lifting publication ban on details of deadly Fredericton shooting

A judge in New Brunswick will issue a decision Friday on whether to lift a court order prohibiting the publication of previously reported details about last week's deadly shooting in Fredericton.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening will issue a written ruling at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17.

The order was issued by Clendening ​on Monday at the request of the Crown's office, just hours after some new information about the shooting that claimed the lives of two police officers and two civilians was reported.

The information came from legally obtained documents filed in Fredericton provincial court.

Media challenge

CBC News and other media outlets challenged the order during a hearing in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Although the Crown repealed much of its application and is now only seeking to suppress the names of the responding officers and the civilian who called 911, citing "privacy interests," the media consortium's lawyer argued "purely personal interest cannot justify non-publication."

"My client has the right in a free and democratic society to express ideas — their own ideas, the ideas of other people — and if you're going to limit that in any way, you have to satisfying the Dagenais/Mentuck test," or open-court principle, set out by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2005, said David Coles.

The test requires the party opposing media access to demonstrate that the information poses a serious risk to the administration of justice, he said.

Victims of Friday's shooting from left to right: Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

New Brunswick's former chief justice of the Court of Queen Bench recognized the Dagenais/Mentuck test in 2014 in the case of Justin Bourque, who gunned down three Moncton Mounties and wounded two others, said Coles.

The Crown and defence had applied in that case to have court documents, video and audio related to the sentencing of Bourque sealed.​ CBC and several media outlets successfully sought to have them made public.

"Canadian courts, as a general rule, are open and transparent. The open-court principle is important in that it allows the public to go behind court decisions to see what further determined or influenced its decision; in other words, why the court decided what it did," David Smith had ruled.

Under Clendening's retroactive order, the media cannot "publish, broadcast, re-broadcast, transmit, re-transmit, or disseminate" any of the information already in the public domain until the end of the criminal proceedings, which could take months, or even years.

Old ruling stands

The accused gunman, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Const. Robb Costello, 45, Const. Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Until Clendening issues her new ruling Friday, her old ruling stands, prohibiting the reporting of any information gleaned exclusively from the court documents.

Monday's order also required media outlets to remove from publication any information from the court document that had already been published.

Constables Costello and Burns were killed while responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the city's north side on Aug. 10 at 7:10 a.m. AT.

They were the first officers to arrive on scene at 237 Brookside Dr. and were shot trying to help two civilians — later identified as Robichaud and his girlfriend Wright — lying on the ground.

The media consortium members included CBC, CTV, Postmedia, the Globe and Mail, Global and Brunswick News.